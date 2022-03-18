UFC London: March 19, 2022 - Know the prelim fighters competing at the event

The UFC is set to return to England this weekend. UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall will be underway at the O2 Arena in the English capital on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The main card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between No.6-ranked contender Alexander Volkov and No.11-ranked Tom Aspinall.

In the co-main event, Arnold Allen will take on Dan Hooker, who is looking to rejuvenate his career by moving down to featherweight. Scouse sensation Paddy Pimblett, undefeated Georgian star Ilia Topuria and fan-favorite Molly McCann are also set to feature on the main card.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with a series of intriguing matchups. See the entire preliminary card, which is set to kick off at 1:30 PM ET, below.

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the fights on the preliminary card at this weekend's event:

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

Mike Grundy

Mike Grundy (12-3) is currently riding a losing streak, having lost his last two bouts via decision. The Englishman will be looking to return to winning ways when he takes on Makwan Amirkhani at UFC London.

Makwan Amirkhani

Makwan Amirkhani (16-7) suffered a knockout defeat to Lerone Murphy last October, marking his third straight loss in the promotion. 'Mr. Finland' could be fighting for his place in the UFC when he takes on Mike Grundy this weekend.

Shamil Abdurakhimov

After losing his last two fights in the UFC, Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-6) will look to return to the win column when he takes on Sergei Pavlovich this Saturday. At 40, Abdurakhimov is likely on the final stretch of his pro MMA career and will be hoping to stop Pavlovich, the young up-and-comer in the heavyweight division.

Sergei Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich (14-1) has been nothing short of impressive throughout his MMA career, with 11 of his 15 pro fights ending via first-round TKO. The only blemish on his record came against Alistair Overeem in his UFC debut. Currently unranked, he will be looking to break into the rankings with a win over No.10-ranked Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC London.

Nikita Krylov

Nikita Krylov (27-8) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev in February 2021. The No.9-ranked light heavyweight contender has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 2-3 in his last five fights. He takes on Scotland's Paul Craig this weekend.

Paul Craig

Unbeaten in his last five fights, Paul Craig (15-4-1) will look to break into the top ten at 205 lbs when he squares off against Nikita Krylov in London this Saturday. The Scottish grappling phenom has secured finishes in all of his wins in the UFC so far.

Jack Shore

Jack Shore (15-0) is one of the most promising prospects in the bantamweight division. 'Tank' will look to further extend his undefeated record at UFC London, where he is slated to lock horns with Timur Valiev.

Timur Valiev

After a no-contest against Trevin Jones in his UFC debut, Timur Valiev (18-2) will look to secure his third consecutive win in the promotion when he takes on Jack Shore this weekend.

Cory McKenna

Cory McKenna (6-1) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kay Hansen in her UFC debut in November 2020. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, McKenna will look to secure her second straight win under the UFC banner.

Elise Reed

Elise Reed is also set to make her sophomore appearance in the UFC this weekend. Her promotional debut saw her suffer a first-round TKO loss against Sijara Eubanks in July 2021.

Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev (6-0) is one of the most highly touted prospects in the flyweight division and is set to make his promotional debut at UFC London. 'The Punisher' will be looking to score a statement-making win this weekend to build on his hype.

Cody Durden

Cody Durden (12-3) made his promotional debut back in August 2020 and has gone 1-1-1 under the UFC banner. He will be looking to derail Muhammad Mokaev's hype train at UFC London this weekend.

