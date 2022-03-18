UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall will go down this weekend at the O2 Arena in London, England. The event is set to take place on March 19, 2022 and promises an explosive fight card.

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives to watch the event, which have been listed below:

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall to headline March 19 event

Tom Aspinall will headline his first UFC event when he takes on Alexander Volkov. UFC London will be a huge showcase for the Englishman, who holds seven consecutive finishes in his division.

The Brit is confident going into the bout, but will be taking on his most formidable opponent yet when he steps inside the cage this Saturday.

Alexander Volkov is currently 3-1 in his last four UFC outings. His lone loss in this period came against Ciryl Gane, a recent challenger for the heavyweight crown. The Russian hopes to continue momentum from his latest win in October 2021, and begin his journey back to title contention.

Catch the fight preview of Volkov vs. Aspinall below:

A definitive performance from either man at UFC London this weekend could shake up the future of the heavyweight division.

Edited by Aziel Karthak