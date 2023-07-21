UFC London weigh-ins results: All fighters but one make weight in first attempt

UFC London is off to a great start. Earlier today, all 30 fighters on the card made weight. However, one particular fighter needed some extra time to successfully weigh in.

American fighter Jonny Parsons came in at 172 pounds in his first attempt, missing the welterweight limit for non-title bouts by one pound. The 31-year-old was given an extra hour to make weight, after which he successfully made 171 pounds. 'The Paradox' is scheduled to face Englishman Danny Roberts at the event.

UFC London is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, at the O2 Arena. The prelims for the event will start at 12 PM ET, and the main card will kick off at 3 PM ET. A heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura will headline the fight card.

This will be Aspinall's first fight since suffering a TKO loss against Curtis Blaydes due to a leg injury at UFC Fight Night 208 in July 2022. The Englishman's opponent Tybura is on a two-fight win streak and hasn't lost in almost two years.

In the co-main event of UFC London, fan-favorite Molly McCann will take on former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Julija Stoliarenko. In another standout fight on the card, Paul Craig will take on Andre Muniz.

UFC London main event odds

Tom Aspinall is a massive favorite against Marcin Tybura in his UFC London return. Per betonile_ag, Aspinall is a -460 favorite against the Polish native (+360 underdog).

This means that a $1000 wager on Aspinall will yield users a payout of $1,217.39 if the 30-year-old gets his hand raised. In contrast, the same bet on the underdog will result in a much greater payout of $4,600 if 'Tybur' emerges as the victor.

Evidently, Aspinall intends to give fans their money's worth this time around after his previous outing at the O2 came to an anticlimactic end. During an Interview with TNT Sports, he said:

"I don't want it to be like some taboo place. I love the O2 Arena... I feel like I let the fans down a little bit. I'm aware that when you're a northern guy from the North West like me, London, sometimes for people like us, it might as well be freak**g Mars... People are working in factories all week for months on end to pay money and look forward to coming down here for me to come and injure myself in 15 seconds, and I feel like that's unjustified, and I want to make it right. I feel like I owe them one, yeah, big time."

