UFC to make history with first-ever event in Saudi Arabia with their “most successful and internationally known fighters”

The UFC is all set to make its Saudi Arabia debut in the first quarter of 2024. The Saudi government has been working relentlessly to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil exports. The Middle Eastern country has invested heavily in the sports entertainment industry as a part of this effort as it is slowly turning into a global sporting hub.

UFC is the world's largest MMA promotion by a wide margin and MMA is rapidly growing in all parts of the world. Saudi Arabia’s favorable policies created the perfect opportunity for the Las Vegas-based promotion to make inroads in the country.

According to a recent press release, Riyadh Season will host a Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia on March 2, 2024 in collaboration with the UFC. Dana White will announce the fights on this card in the months to come.

The news was first reported by MMA journalist Amy Kaplan via an ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) post. Read the press release below:

The Press release posted on Amy Kaplan's 'X' handle

Riyadh Season is a winter entertainment event hosted in Saudi Arabia. It features several attractions like auto expos, food festivals, sports entertainment events and several other exciting activities.

UFC lifts the ban on country flags inside the Octagon

UFC going to Saudi Arabia is not the only positive development in the recent months. The organization had banned its fighters from carrying their national flags in 2022 after the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine.

The promotion has witnessed a steady influx of talent from various nationalities over the last few years. Fighters with their national flag had become a symbol of diversity in the world's largest MMA promotion. As a result, the move to ban the flags was criticized by a section of fighters, fans and media. However, the organization did not change the decision and restrained the fighters from carrying their national flags.

However, following his win over Abdul Razak Alhasan at UFC Vegas 80 this past weekend, highly touted middleweight fighter Joe Pyfer proudly flaunted the American national flag inside the octagon. When inquired in the post-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed that the flag ban had been officially lifted. White explained:

“I was on vacation during the Mexican Independence Day, and the no flag thing drove me crazy. So I was like, ‘Yeah, f*ck that. We’re bringing flags back.’ It drove me crazy.”

He further stated:

“Everybody’s too soft, everybody’s too sensitive about everything. When the decision was made to do this, I was just like, ‘Eh, what’s the big deal if they don’t have flags?’ Mexican Independence Day flipped the switch, and I was like, ‘That’s enough of the no flags thing.’ Flags are back. If any flags hurt your feelings, too f*cking bad.”

Watch Dana White announce the end of flag ban from the 09:00 mark of the video below: