UFC may have 'broken up' Paulo Costa's original fight on purpose to book Khamzat Chimaev clash, claims Chael Sonnen

Earlier this year, Paulo Costa was scheduled to fight Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023. However, on July 19, the UFC made a surprising decision to cancel the planned fight and instead, set up a showdown between Costa and Khamzat Chimaev, which is now scheduled for October 21, 2023, at UFC 294.

The UFC has yet to officially disclose the reasons behind the cancellation of the fight with Ikram Aliskerov. However, insiders suggested that it may be linked to Paulo Costa's renegotiation of his contract, which led to a fascinating theory proposed by former UFC fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen.

Known for his unique perspectives and in-depth analysis of the latest developments in the sport, Sonnen offered an intriguing perspective on the decision to pit Costa against Khamzat Chimaev.

Sonnen highlighted the contract negotiations between Paulo Costa and the UFC, drawing attention to a recurring pattern in the organization's history. He pointed to a precedent where the UFC accommodated a fighter's contract demands, albeit with certain conditions. For instance, when former star Nate Diaz expressed his desire to fight out his contract, the UFC booked him to face Chimaev at UFC 279, a fight that left many in the MMA community puzzled.

In light of these observations, Sonnen speculated that the UFC, known for its formidable marketing team that crafts fights in the most compelling manner possible, may have orchestrated this unusual fight cancellation without offering a clear explanation. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Paulo Costa wasn't shy about sharing some of his differences that he was having at negotiating. He was saying 'I'll do what Francis did, I'll run this damn thing.'... I think that it's a relevant factor that he was difficult at that time. Several guys are like that and you see it their way and you bring them this great new shiny contract."

Sonnen added:

"But when you do that, you also present them with the hardest task they've been asked to do. It's the time to get the 'Yes'. 'I'm gonna do this for you, here's what you're gonna do for me... Right here, right now, Chimaev. That's what I believe happened... I don’t know if a time that the organization has stepped in and done it. If it’s happened, I don’t know of it. I could not cite it for you. I’ve never heard of it. That never happened to stay very quiet.”

Khamzat Chimaev delivers chilling message to Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 294 clash

Undefeated UFC prospect, Khamzat Chimaev is set to make his octagon return at UFC 294 in October against Paulo Costa. 'Borz' has issued a chilling warning to his rival and promised to send Costa back to Brazil "in a package."

In light of Sean Stickland's shocking title victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, Chimaev has issued a menacing warning to Paulo Costa, stating:

“Paulo [Costa], you’re dead, man. Just be sure to come up to the cage, [I’ll] beat you up [and] send you back in a package to Brazil. But, still in Brazil, they don’t want you. No countries recognize you. Now you’re coming to my country."

