UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya 'not impressed' with Uriah Hall's win over Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya, it seems, is not impressed with Uriah Hall’s win over Anderson Silva at UFC Vegas 12.

Speaking to submission radio, Adesanya was asked what he thought of Hall’s win.

Izzy replied, “No shade, no bad blood but no. I was not impressed”. Adesanya further added, “He said something stupid on Instagram. He said (Israel Adesanya) danced with him (Silva) and I finished him…yeah, in the fourth round. I only had three rounds with Silva”.

Israel Adesanya was cage-side for the bout in Las Vegas.

“I am blessed and highly favored”

Sometimes I just have to laugh at my life and how it plays out 😂

— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 31, 2020

In what is believed to be Anderson Silva’s last fight, former TUF finalist Uriah Hall finished the former divisional champion and perhaps the greatest middleweight of all time in the fourth round.

Silva had his moments in the fight but Hall was dominant once he got going and forced a stoppage in the fourth round.

However, what this fight does for Hall’s career remains to be seen as Silva at 45 years of age was way past his prime.

Uriah Hall now is on a 3-fight win streak for the second time in his UFC career and would be looking for a big name for his next UFC outing.

His last loss came against Paolo Costa in July 2018. Costa, incidentally, was stopped by Israel Adesanya in their title bout in September earlier this year.

Israel Adesanya set to take on Jan Blachowicz for the Light Heavyweight Title

UFC president Dana White had stated in the post-fight press conference that Israel Adesanya will face Jan Blachowicz next for the UFC Light Heavyweight title.

Champ squared. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 31, 2020

While it was widely believed that Izzy’s next title defense will be against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, it seems that there has been a change of plan.

Blachowicz won the LHW title after an impressive knockout win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. Incidentally, the fight took place after the former champion Jon Jones decided to vacate the title.

If Izzy goes on to win the title fight against Blachowicz he will become the first fighter ever to simultaneously hold the middleweight and light heavyweight titles in the UFC.

Blachowicz on the other hand would be looking to cement his legacy as champion by defeating the middleweight king.