"Eyeing a comeback" - Darren Till teases Michael Bisping's return to the octagon

UFC middleweight Darren Till revealed that Hall of Famer and MMA legend Michael Bisping called and said he was considering returning to the octagon in December this year.

'The Gorilla' was quick to present the news about Bisping's comeback on Twitter, notifying fans about their alleged conversation.

@bisping just rang me and told me he’s debating a comeback and what I thought about that. I told him to go for it so he says he’s been training hard and is eyeing a December bout comeback. Let’s go champ I’m here for it can not wait to see u back out there. — D (@darrentill2) July 26, 2021

In all likelihood, Till is simply jesting and poking fun at Bisping with the "eyeing a comeback" line. Michael Bisping has been very vocal about his loss of vision in one eye and has subsequently gone on to joke about it, too.

Darren Till's tweet may have been inspired by a recent Twitter exchange involving him, Michael Bisping, and a user name @thedrillnerd.

Michael Bisping retweeted an image from Twitter account @blockassetco about an upcoming collaboration between them and Darren Till. Twitter user @thedrillnerd appeared to have inserted himself into the conversation, saying Till would've knocked 'The Count' out in his prime.

Darren Till would of knocked you out in your prime — DRILLNERD (@thedrillnerd) July 26, 2021

Always the one to find humor in a situation, Michael Bisping replied to the troll.

Soon after this, Darren Till tweeted about Michael Bisping's alleged comeback. Knowing Till's online history, it's safe to assume this is all a joke.

'The Count' retired in 2017 after suffering a vicious knockout defeat to UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum. Bisping has been involved with the sport since then as an analyst and a commentator for UFC and BT Sport.

Michael Bisping's return seems unlikely given his impaired vision and his age. The Englishman removed his prosthetic eye during a podcast episode to prove he'd been fighting with one eye.

Michael Bisping is a legend. pic.twitter.com/fg1TG4SwnO — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 3, 2019

Darren Till is known for his social media notoriety and humor

Darren Till is often seen targeting numerous fighters on social media and is known for his humourous posts and tweets. Before tweeting about Bisping's alleged return, the Scouser had exchanged some words that may potentially have led to the tweet about Bisping's return.

Till moved up to the middleweight division from welterweight, citing weight-cutting issues. He has a notable win over Kelvin Gastelum and a decision loss to former champion Robert Whittaker.

Darren Till's other humorous social media posts:

Till went after top contender Marvin Vettori before he was due to face current titleholder Israel Adesanya.

Darren Till has a history with UFC welterweight Mike Perry, and the two are often seen exchanging words on social media. Though in good spirits, Till never misses an opportunity to take a jab at Perry.

Edited by Avinash Tewari