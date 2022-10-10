"Never been anything but a friend to me" - UFC middleweight says Ali Abdelaziz helped with his career despite not being his manager

UFC middleweight prospect Chris Curtis recently had only good things to say about Ali Abdelaziz. According to 'Action Man', Abdelaziz has been nothing but a friend to him despite not being his manager.

Curtis was having a Twitter exchange about Abdelaziz when a fan asked if 'Action-Man' was managed by the Dominance MMA CEO. The 35-year-old, who is managed by Iridium Sports Agency, wrote:

"Nah, but I have known Ali for a while now. The man has never been anything but a friend to me. Actually helped me a lot in training and with some career stuff."

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 @marcussession @AliAbdelaziz00 Nah, but I have known Ali for a while now. The man has never been anything but a friend to me. Actually helped me a lot in training and with some career stuff

The conversation originally stemmed from Curtis being confused by a grammatically incorrect tweet from Abdelaziz. While talking about Islam Makhchev being a sellout fighter, a misplaced question mark from Abdelaziz had 'Action-Man' confused like most other people.

Curtis hilariously wrote:

"Bro, this almost gave me a brain aneurysm trying to figure out what you meant [laugh emoji] That random a** question mark almost cost me my life man"

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 . That random ass question mark almost cost me my life man @AliAbdelaziz00 Bro, this almost gave me a brain aneurysm trying to figure out what you meant. That random ass question mark almost cost me my life man

Ali Abdelaziz was responding to accusations about Dagestani fighters being boring to watch due to their wrestling-heavy style. The Dominance MMA CEO was quick to credit his fighter for the UFC 280 PPV being an absolute sellout.

FightOracle ™ @fightoracle UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is completely sold out. Not even scattered single tickets available. UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is completely sold out. Not even scattered single tickets available. https://t.co/5RnFHYRqrD

Ali Abdelaziz's response to Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian suggested that Islam Makhachev and his team are "arrogant"

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira have traded a few barbs ahead of their highly anticipated lightweight title clash at UFC 280. Taking a dig at Oliveira's past losses, Makhachev said that 'do Bronx' wouldn't mind losing one more.

The Brazilian responded by stating that the arrogance of Makhachev's team, including his manager and former fighter (suggesting Khabib Nurmagomedov), would eventually cost them dearly.

Replying to Oliveira, Ali Abdelaziz claimed that they had nothing personal against the Brazilian. The Dominance MMA CEO wrote:

"@CharlesDoBronxs I just heard you said we are arrogant we know you’re a great champion and the great human being we know you’re very tough this is not personal October 22 Is it going to be a great fight and we will see who is the champion Big respect for you and your team"

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 🏾 @CharlesDoBronxs I just heard you said we are arrogant we know you're a great champion and the great human being we know you're very tough this is not personal October 22 Is it going to be a great fight and we will see who is the champion Big respect for you and your team

