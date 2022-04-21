"Jake Paul, leave the OG alone" - UFC middleweight seemingly loses respect for 'The Problem Child' over Michael Bisping call-out 

Marvin Vettori has lost respect for Jake Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer called out Michael Bisping. While 'The Italian Dream' recognizes Paul's rise in the boxing world, he believes it is high time 'The Problem Child' proved himself.

Vettori asked Paul to "leave the OG alone" and fight him instead in order to prove his worth. The 28-year old wrote on Twitter:

"@jakepaul leave the OG alone. WTF I kind of respected how you got into this shit but now you’ve been training for how long 4+ years?? It’s time to fucking prove yourself. I’m here"

Check out the tweet below:

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori michael @bisping Jake The Pretender Paul @jakepaul first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss.Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake??? twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake The Pretender Paul @jakepaul first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss.Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake??? twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… @jakepaul leave the OG alone. WTF I kind of respected how you got into this shit but now you’ve been training for how long 4+ years?? It’s time to fucking prove yourself. I’m here twitter.com/bisping/status… @jakepaul leave the OG alone. WTF I kind of respected how you got into this shit but now you’ve been training for how long 4+ years?? It’s time to fucking prove yourself. I’m here twitter.com/bisping/status…

Vettori's comments came in response to a tweet by Bisping, slamming Paul for seeking details of his UFC contract. The two initially agreed to fight after 'The Problem Child' named 'The Count' on his hit list of six.

Paul later challenged Bisping to get licensed, which was a legitimate concern considering the Englishman has one eye. However, 'The Count' managed to find a commission in Calagary, Canada, which would allow the fight on an Indian reservation as bouts are not sanctioned by state commissions in these areas.

Interestingly, this would not satisfy Paul, who further asked Bisping to prove that he is not affiliated with the UFC. Additionally, the 25-year old went on to state that a showdown between the two of them will only take place at a location of his choice.

Marvin Vettori believes Jake Paul won't last six rounds with him

Jake Paul has been constantly trading barbs with UFC fighters since venturing into combat sports. Marvin Vettori is also among many fighters who have been willing to don boxing gloves for a lucrative payday against Paul.

Despite his wrestling background, Vettori doesn't think 'The Problem Child' will last six rounds against him in a boxing match. 'The Italian Dream' wrote in a previous post on Twitter:

"Hei Fake Paul @jakepaul let’s set up a sparring. I’ll match any bet you want. You claim anybody, anytime, anywhere but you won’t go further then 6 rounds I promise you that. Put your nuts on the table, I wanna feel if you can really box"

Check out the tweet below:

