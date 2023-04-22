UFC middleweight vet shares his prediction for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

UFC middleweight veteran Kelvin Gastelum recently weighed in on the upcoming boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, offering his prediction for the highly anticipated bout.

Gastelum shared his thoughts on the fight, expressing his belief in which fighter will come out victorious. The MMA fighter's opinion has garnered attention from boxing and mixed martial arts fans alike, as they eagerly await the match to see if Gastelum's prediction comes true.

The former UFC middleweight title contender took to Twitter to express his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between 'Tank' and 'King Ry'. The Californian tweeted his belief that Davis would come out on top over Garcia in the highly anticipated bout, and he tweeted:

"I got Tank!"

Kelvin Gastelum recently expressed his admiration for Gervonta Davis' remarkable display of power during sparring sessions with a significantly larger opponent. Gastelum feels that Ryan Garcia will have a difficult fight as a result of Davis' excellent display of talent and strength. Gastelum tweeted:

"Im telling you!! That’s how he’s gonna have Ryan Garcia on roller skates."

The much-anticipated catchweight bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is scheduled to take place on April 22nd at the renowned T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gervonta Davis threatens Ryan Garcia not to bring his family to the bout

As anticipation builds up for the upcoming boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, tensions escalated to an explosive level during the final press conference. Davis issued a fierce warning to his opponent, intensifying the already heated exchange of words between the two boxers.

During the press conference, 'Tank' and 'King Ry' engaged in a heated verbal sparring match, with Davis unleashing a warning to Garcia not to involve his family in the fight and even threatening to break his opponent's jaw. The buildup to the match has been marked by trash talk from both fighters, but this latest altercation has taken their animosity to a whole new level.

The Maryland native remarked:

"When I touch that jaw, I'm telling you're gonna sleep. I promise you, once I touch that jaw you're gonna sleep. I'll probably break your jaw. Facts."

He added:

"Imma break your jaw, I promise you. And, don't even bring your mother or your daughter, don't bring them, I'm telling you."

