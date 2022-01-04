"UFC is MMA" - Brendan Schaub believes Francis Ngannou may not be wise to leave UFC for another promotion

Francis Ngannou, according to Brendan Schaub, would do his career more harm than good if he chooses to leave the UFC after his upcoming title fight against Ciryl Gane.

Schaub, in a recent episode of The Schaub Show, stated that the UFC is the premier MMA organization in the world. He compared the UFC to the NFL and reasoned out why elite athletes need premier organizations to stay at the top of their games.

He said:

"As his business manager, if it's legacy, not resigning with the UFC can be little dicey, because name someone who has left the UFC and has gotten more famous, has gotten bigger, and received more endorsements...UFC is MMA, it just is. A lot of people don't want to hear this...but this is facts. If you're not fighting in the UFC, you're just not considered the best in the world! That's not my thing... That's just the way it is. If you're not playing in the NFL, you're not considered the best quarterback."

Francis Ngannou has one fight remaining on his UFC contract. 'The Predator' has been at odds with the promotion for quite some time now, with both parties failing to come to an understanding.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou demanded that the new contract must comprise a clause that allows the Cameroonian to independently compete in the boxing ring.

Francis Ngannou is set to take on Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout at UFC 270 later this month. Ngannou became the UFC heavyweight champion following a stunning second-round KO victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Gane became the interim champion following his dominant performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

Francis Ngannou's manager Marquel Martin detailed the complications with UFC in a recent podcast with Miesha Tate

Francis Ngannou's agent Marquel Martin has revealed the details of their negotiations with the UFC. In an appearance on the Throwing Down podcast with SiriusXM's Renee and former UFC champion Miesha Tate, Martin claimed that there is a difference of opinion between Ngannou's management team and the UFC.

He also stated that the Cameroonian fighter's team hasn't heard from the organization or Dana White for the last 6 months, hinting that the UFC is not interested in adhereing to Ngannou's financial demands. Martin said:

"It's not all about money. It's 1,000%, not about money, and they know that... But they haven't offered any offer that makes sense for them and for Francis. They know where we are at and we know where they are at so it feels like a standoff. But to be honest with you, I haven’t heard back from the UFC since I want to say June. Of course, I’m going to be biased, they’re not going to like what we have to say about how Francis’ future looks like and what that is valued at."

Watch the full interview with Francis Ngannou's agent below:

