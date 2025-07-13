UFC Nashville: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira: Full video highlights

Derrick Lewis made his octagon return after 14 months to face emerging prospect Tallison Teixeira in a heavyweight bout. The two faced each other in the main event of UFC Nashville on Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lewis entered the contest with a third-round knockout win over Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC St. Louis in May last year. The 40-year-old, now ranked No.9, wanted to move up the heavyweight ranks. Notably, he had 15 knockouts, which is the most in UFC history.

Meanwhile, Teixeira was hoping to extend his perfect streak to 9-0. All of the No.13-ranked contender's victories had come in the first round. In his promotional debut at UFC 312 earlier this year, 'Xicao' made quick work of Justin Tafa, knocking him out in the opening round.

Check out Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira preparing for the main event below:

Lewis improved his record to 16 knockouts in the UFC after he dropped Teixeira with a brutal left hook, followed by a flurry of attacks, forcing referee Jason Herzog to step in and end the bout at the 0:35 mark of the first round.

Check out the post below:

In the co-main event, Stephen Thompson took on Gabriel Bonfim in a welterweight matchup. Thompson put up a tough fight but Bonfim managed to secure a split-decision win after three rounds of intense action. Two judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of the Brazilian, while one had it 29-28 for Thompson.

Check out the fight outcome below:

Featherweight fighter Steve Garcia improved his winning run to six fights after defeating Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (30-27 x3). Garcia dominated the entire bout by displaying his striking prowess, as Kattar had no answer to 'Mean Machine's' attacks.

Morgan Charriere got back in the win column by defeating Nate Landwehr in front of Landwehr's home crowd. After two hard-fought rounds, Charriere pressed Landwehr against the cage with a barrage of punches, followed by a powerful left hook that floored his opponent, forcing the referee to call off the fight.

Vitor Petrino successfully made his heavyweight debut by submitting Austen Lane with a tight rear-naked choke in the opening round.

Tuco Tokkos kicked off the main card of UFC Nashville in a light heavyweight bout against Junior Tafa, who returned to the 205-pound weight class. Tafa had a positive start but eventually fell into Tokkos' trap. The Brit landed on top of his opponent and submitted him with a spectacular arm triangle choke at the 4:25 mark of the second round.

