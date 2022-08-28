"I said I would whoop your a**" - UFC newcomer calls Paulo Costa's fight against Luke Rockhold "embarrassing", issues "second round KO" challenge to 'Borrachinha'

Paulo Costa has found himself in the crosshairs of Cedric Doumbe, the latest name to be added to the UFC’s welterweight roster. The 30-year-old Cameroonian fighter panned the performance of the Brazilian in his fight against Luke Rockhold. The former No.1-ranked welterweight kickboxer made his thoughts clear in his latest tweet by saying:

“Costa @BorrachinhaMMA I’m not impressed by your performance it was hell of embarrassing I said I would whoop your a** KO in the 2nd round, but RELAX, I see you nervous , you’re not my weight so if you stay quiet maybe I’ll not come up for you #DontSweat”

"Costa @BorrachinhaMMA I'm not impressed by your performance it was hell of embarrassing I said I would whoop your a** KO in the 2nd round, but RELAX, I see you nervous , you're not my weight so if you stay quiet maybe I'll not come up for you #DontSweat"

The former Glory kickboxer stated that he plans to knock 'Borrachinha' out by the second round should they fight. The French fighter’s tweet came as a response to Paulo Costa’s tweet where the Brazilian middleweight said:

“Did I hear Costa? Who [expletive] is that guy cmon … let me just with Jake an Dillon don’t mess all things lil man”

"Did I hear Costa? Who [expletive] is that guy cmon … let me just with Jake an Dillon don't mess all things lil man"

The Twitter war began when Doumbe, in reaction to the UFC 278 main and co-main events, said that he was coming to take out Paulo Costa:

“With the fists I have you're still going to tell me I don't know what? Mdrr! I turn off the 2 Edwards and Usman _ #UFC279 and I go up to Middleweight I turn off Costa” [Translated by Google]

"With the fists I have you're still going to tell me I don't know what? Mdrr! I turn off the 2 Edwards and Usman _ #UFC279 and I go up to Middleweight I turn off Costa" [Translated by Google]

'Le Meilluer' signed his UFC contract earlier this year and was scheduled to face Darian Weeks at the UFC Fight Night in Paris in September. However, the French MMA Federation believed Doumbe did not possess the necessary experience to compete, which led to that fight being canceled.

Latest developments suggest that the 75-7-1 kickboxer has now been released from his UFC contract even before making his debut with the promotion. The Frenchman has disputed these rumors and has said that he is awaiting clearance from regulators to compete.

The war of words continues between Paulo Costa and Cedric Doumbe

After defeating former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, ‘Borrachinha’ finds himself taking on another fighter already, albeit on Twitter. UFC newcomer Cedric Doumbe kicked off an exchange of words after stating that he would like to take on the Brazilian.

In a follow-up tweet, the French fighter declared that he plans to send Costa crashing into the canvas in two rounds. In response, the No.6-ranked middleweight had this to say:

“Hey guys please follow this dude, I’m begging you. I’m to young to carry a son now. Cedric Doubledore go in peace my man .”

"Hey guys please follow this dude, I'm begging you. I'm to young to carry a son now. Cedric Doubledore go in peace my man ."

Paulo Costa trolled the former kickboxer’s tweets and hinted that he was seeking attention. Despite the online war, records show that Doumbe is a highly accomplished kickboxer.

