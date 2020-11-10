UFC newcomer Michael Chandler wants to be Conor McGregor's next opponent: 'Looks like Dustin and Tony are holding up contracts'

UFC newcomer and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is willing to capitalize as the UFC's negotiations with Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson drag on.

In his most recent tweet, Chandler has accused both Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson of ‘holding up contracts’ and has reached out to former two-division champion Conor McGregor with an intention to fight him.

Looks like Dustin and Tony are the ones holding up contracts. I’m ready to sign when you are @thenotoriousmma @magllc @paradigmsports — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 10, 2020

It was speculated that the Dustin Poirier – Conor McGregor rematch was all but confirmed for January next year. However, both fighters have recently denied having signed on the dotted line to officially confirm the fight.

It has emerged recently that while the UFC and McGregor are on the same page, Dustin Poirier hasn't yet come to terms with the promotion for the fight.

Chandler was a high-profile signing for the UFC having joined the organization earlier this year. He has twice captured the Bellator FC lightweight championship and holds victories over names like Benson Hendeson and Eddie Alvarez.

Chandler was widely considered the best lightweight outside the promotion before joining UFC.

Recently he was called out by Rafael dos Anjos for the main event of UFC Vegas 14 after RDA’s scheduled opponent Islam Makhachev had to pull out due to a staph infection.

However, Michael Chandler turned down the fight citing that he had other plans. This left RDA irked and unimpressed with the newcomer.

It would seem that Chandler was planning on inserting himself into the Conor McGregor equation in the UFC.

Advertisement

I’ll go ahead and assume that the above statement was directed at me. We do have other plans & we won’t just abandon them out of the blue. Also, making weight this quick is impossible this soon after last cut. For the record...I was never offered this fight. @RdosAnjosMMA — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 9, 2020

Paul Felder then took the fight on 5 days’ notice and will face the former Lightweight Champion at UFC Vegas 14.

Michael Chandler served as a backup fighter for UFC 254 Main Event

Michael Chandler’s first course of action was serving as a backup fighter for the UFC 254 main event.

The lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje was one of the most anticipated lightweight championship matches in history. Chandler was chosen by UFC President Dana White to serve as a backup fighter in case either Khabib or Gaethje got injured or were unable to make weight.

Michael Chandler even weighed in at 155 pounds for the fight.

However, both Justin and Khabib made weight without any major issues and avoided injuries heading into their bout.

Khabib would win the fight via submission in the second round and would shock the MMA community by announcing his retirement after.

While Michael Chandler has now called out Conor, it remains to be seen who welcomes him to the UFC for his first fight.