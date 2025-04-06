UFC newcomer Patricio 'Pitbull' shuts down peace-talks with Michael Chandler following 'Iron's' comments about his family

Michael Chandler's former Bellator opponent, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire, has turned down the possibility of a peaceful resolution with 'Iron'. Chandler has faced both Freire and his older brother, Patricky. The Missouri native defeated the elder Freire twice but lost his clash with 'Pitbull' via KO.

Ad

During a past interview, Chandler stated that he would beat the entire Freire family, a comment that 'Pitbull' took personally. They have shared bad blood since, and the UFC newcomer is in no mood for that to change.

Freire will be making his promotional debut at UFC 314 on April 12. Ahead of his first fight in the octagon, the 37-year-old was interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri, who informed the Brazilian that Chandler would be willing to apologize for his past comments.

Ad

Trending

'Pitbull' responded:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He knows what he meant and there was no mistranslation. He said he would beat my entire family. My entire family is my entire family, not just my brother. So he said what he said. The words were spoken and the slaps thrown, they can never be taken back. If we meet, I'll be professional. If he wants to shake my hand, I'll shake his hand. I'll be cordial. But if we have the opportunity to fight, I will fight." [Via translator]

Ad

Catch Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire's comments on Michael Chandler below (5:15):

Ad

Patricio 'Pitbull' confirms working with Paddy Pimblett to help beat Michael Chandler at UFC 314

UFC 314 will be headlined by an exciting featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. The main card will feature two more thrilling matchups at 145 pounds, including a bout between debutant Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Yair Rodriguez.

The co-main event of the card will see lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett go to war. Chandler will be hoping to prove he still belongs in the top echelon of the division, while 'The Baddy' is eager to make a statement in the biggest fight of his career to date.

Ad

Ahead of the card, Freire was interviewed by Inside Fighting and was asked if rumors of him sharing advice with Pimblett on how to beat Chandler were true. He said:

"Yeah it's true... It's a secret [that I can't share]. It could get in the way of [Pimblett's] strategy."

Catch Patricio Freire discussing Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below (11:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.