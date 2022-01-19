Dan Hardy analyzes Ciryl Gane's fight IQ and what makes 'Bon Gamin' special

Dan Hardy has explained why he thinks Ciryl Gane is so special as the countdown to UFC 270 continues.

On Saturday night, Ciryl Gane will challenge Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270. The bout will pit two former teammates against one another with Ngannou being seen as the man with the power advantage. Gane, though, is considered by many to be one of the most technical heavyweights in the history of the promotion.

MMA analyst Dan Hardy has watched the careers of both men carefully. During a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'The Outlaw' explained why he's so impressed by Gane:

“It’s his composure, for how little experience he’s got in MMA. I mean what, 10-0, 13 kickboxing matches, it’s not as many fights total as some guys have had in the UFC alone these days. It’s quite amazing. He’s a lot more composed than fighters that have had three times the fights he’s had. He holds his ground so well, he doesn’t seem to fight out of ego at all, he’s very measured, controls the space between him and his opponent excellently. It’s scary to think that he moves so well and he’s so agile and adaptable, yet he has such amazing athleticism and physical attributes that allow him to compete with the biggest guys in the sport.”

Catch Hardy's thoughts here:

Who has Ciryl Gane beaten in the UFC?

The Frenchman's early wins over Raphael Pessoa, Don'Tale Mayes and Tanner Boser set him up for a stretch of wins that vaulted him into genuine contention at heavyweight.

The first was over Junior dos Santos with a single nasty elbow rendering the veteran unable to continue. From there he outclassed Jairzinho Rozenstruik via decision and took it one step further against Derrick Lewis by finishing 'The Black Beast' in his hometown of Houston.

Ngannou has beaten some big names himself, including Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes and Stipe Miocic, but he did so after a few setbacks.

Gane is still unbeaten and that aura of invincibility will be a defining feature in this weekend's main event.

Edited by John Cunningham