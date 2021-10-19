"He's short-circuiting"- Al Iaquinta weighs in on Conor McGregor's altercation with Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

Conor McGregor was recently accused of punching an Italian DJ for no apparent reason. While the allegations are yet to be confirmed, McGregor has faced severe backlash after being involved in a second incident of such nature in recent months.

UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta has now given his opinion on the latest fiasco involving Conor McGregor. According to 'Raging Al', McGregor has stooped to new lows after previously immensely contributing to the sport. Iaquinta believes the Irishman has changed after ammassing a huge fortune.

Al Iaquinta also believes the amount of money McGregor has could affect anyone, including himself. However, the veteran claims he wouldn't ever throw a punch if he could secure even part of Conor McGregor's fortune.

Al Iaquinta recently said in an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View:

"He's falling off big time. He's falling off big time. For a guy that's inspired so many people on the come up to now to be resorting to fighting people on red carpets. You know, he brought so many people into the sport, fans of the sport. And now, I don't know he's just giving it a bad light. Yeah, I think it's kind of on unraveling form. He's short-circuiting. He's not putting in the work that he was. He's let the money get to him. And yeah, I mean when you got that much money, who cares right? I mean I wouldn't give a sh*t about anything. I'm not punching anybody. You give me a couple of million dollars, I'll never throw a punch ever again. How about that. There's no reason to hit anybody. I'll be giving them money."

Catch Al Iaquinta speaking about Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor accused of punching DJ

Conor McGregor is currently visiting Rome with his family for the christening of his youngest son Rian. Whilst in Italy, McGregor was accused of an unprovoked attack on famous Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti.

Facchinetti accused the former two-division UFC champion of punching him despite the pair having a good time at the St Regis hotel.

Also Read

Prior to this, Conor McGregor had a spat with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on the VMAs red carpet. McGregor was seen throwing his drink at MGK after allegedly being denied a picture.

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard