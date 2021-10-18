Photos: Conor McGregor meets actor Johnny Depp in Rome; offers a glass of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Conor McGregor is currently visiting Rome and was lucky enough to meet Johnny Depp. McGregor even offered the famous actor a glass of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Conor McGregor was spotted with Johnny Depp on his niece Taylor McGregor's Instagram story.

Take a look at the pictures of the interaction between Deep and McGregor's family below:

Credit: @taylormcgregor_

Taylor McGregor is Conor McGregor's oldest niece and daughter of his sister Erin.

Conor McGregor has been accused of attacking an Italian DJ

Conor McGregor has traveled to Rome with his family for the christening of his youngest child Rian. He will also be collecting his luxurious Lamborginhi superyacht.

However, McGregor was recently accused of attacking famous Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti at a nightclub in Rome for no apparent reason.

While the allegations are yet to be confirmed, the DJ claimed that 'The Notorious' suddenly punched him unprovoked, busting open his lip.

According to Facchinetti, they had even spent a couple of hours together and were having a good time. Via a rough translation, Facchinetti said on his Instagram:

"At this moment I find myself at Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome, I'm not sure when I will post this video but at 2.30am this morning I was attacked by Sir Conor McGregor. Yes, that very famous Conor McGregor that threw a punch to my mouth that busted my top and bottom lip. He broke my nose, there was blood, I've now cleaned myself up. He attacked me outside the St. Regis in front of 10 of my witnesses, his friends and his bodyguard. He attacked me for no reason seeing as we spoke for more than 2 hours and we had a good time together."

Francesco's partner Wilma further added:

Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, 'Okay, let's go' and he hit him. Francesco flew back, fell on the table and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was, 'Are we kidding? Is it a show?' Then I was paralyzed. I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco."

