Aleksandar Rakic roasts Conor McGregor for WrestleMania tweet

Aleksandar Rakic has taken a dig at Conor McGregor after the latter's WrestleMania tweet. McGregor recently claimed that he was not invited to WrestleMania 38 as he was feared in WWE.

'Rocket' mocked McGregor, claiming the Irishman was smart enough to look beyond a "real-fighting career." The 30-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"Smart move to look already post real-fighting career and get some wins..."

Conor McGregor has lost three of his last four fights. 'The Notorious' has been out of competition since July 2021, rehabilitating a leg injury he suffered in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

However, that hasn't stopped the Irishman from seeking a lightweight title shot on his return to the octagon. McGregor even claims to have grown in size and is contemplating a move to welterweight to challenge Kamaru Usman. He is reportedly set to return later this year.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic was originally scheduled to face Jan Blachowicz in March, but Blachowicz had to pull out due to an injury. Ariel Helwani recently reported that the bout will now serve as the headliner of a UFC Fight Night in May.

Ariel Helwani recently reported that the bout will now serve as the headliner of a UFC Fight Night in May. Aleksandar Rakić x Jan Blachowicz scheduled for the May 14 Fight Night main event, per sources. Apex. 5 rounds.

Rakic has been a staple among top UFC light heavyweights with a 6-1 promotional record. The Austrian recently racked up two high-profile wins against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos that propelled him to the No.3 spot in the 205 lbs rankings.

With a win over Blachowicz, Rakic will be eyeing the winner of the upcoming title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, which is scheduled for UFC 275.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Former champ Jan Blachowicz's rebound fight with Aleksandar Rakic has a new date.

WWE stars react to Conor McGregor's comments

Conor McGregor's presence at WrestleMania has been anticipated for quite some time, with rumors reaching their crescendo in 2018. However, the Irishman was neither present in New Orleans nor at the recently concluded event at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

WWE stars like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler also didn't take McGregor's comments kindly.

However, Becky Lynch, who made a failed RAW Women's Championship bid against Bianca Belair, was more welcoming to the Irishman.

Becky Lynch was more welcoming to the Irishman, saying "Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?"

