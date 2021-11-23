Ali Abdelaziz admits that he used to tweet for Khabib Nurmagomedov and reveals why he stopped

Ali Abdelaziz recently revealed that he used to handle Khabib Nurmagomedov's Twitter account. However, he admitted that Khabib's improved hold over the English language allowed him the opportunity to take a back seat when it came to his fighter's social media.

The revelation comes days after the MMA manager found himself on the receiving end of a series of playful quips from Kamaru Usman for handling his clients' social media accounts.

In a short interview with TMZ Sports, Ali Abdelaziz granted fans some insight into the inner workings of the former lightweight champion's social media presence.

"I used to [handle social media] for Khabib to tell you the truth. But now his English is much better, he doesn't need me."

Ali Abdelaziz suggests the direction the UFC lightweight division is headed

The UFC lightweight division is arguably one of the deepest and most stacked weight classes across the realm of combat sports. With the likes of Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev vying for the 155-pound throne, the roster is full to the brim with stardom and talent.

Ali Abdelaziz gave his take on the chronology of fighters competing for a shot at the lightweight gold.

"Probably you're going to see Beneil Dariush fighting Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje is going to fight for the title, probably in May."

Justin Gaethje is currently coming off of a three-round war against Michael Chandler at UFC 268. Gaethje managed to outlast his lightweight contemporary, securing a win via unanimous decision. Gaethje and Chandler made a strong case for Fight of the Year with their Madison Square Garden clash.

Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, is currently riding high following a first-round submission win against Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

But it is Dustin Poirier who will be staking his claim to the lightweight throne in a fight against reigning champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

