"Get your passwords back" - Kamaru Usman hilariously suggests Ali Abdelaziz was operating the Twitter accounts of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently hit up Twitter to claim Islam Makhachev should receive the next UFC lightweight title shot before Justin Gaethje. Unimpressed, 'The Highlight' lashed back at 'The Eagle' for his comments.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman then interjected sarcasm to suggest manager Ali Abdelaziz handled both Khabib and Gaethje's Twitter accounts and the duo should change their passwords to avoid future drama.

Abdelaziz actually manages all three fighters, while Usman and Gaethje train under legendary coach Trevor Wittman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is good friends with Khabib as well and tweeted a photoshopped image of Abdelaziz handling multiple phones.

"@TeamKhabib & @Justin_Gaethje y’all both my brothers so do like I did and get your passwords back lol," quipped Usman.

Charles Oliveira (31-8-1) is the current UFC lightweight champion. He makes his first title defense against No.1 contender Dustin Poirier (28-6-1) at UFC 269 in December.

UFC president Dana White has all but confirmed that Gaethje (23-3) will receive the next title shot in the 155-pound weight class. Makhachev (21-1) might need one more victory to seal the deal.

Kamaru Usman is without a challenger amid chaos in the UFC welterweight division

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (20-1) has conquered almost all his top rivals. He last defeated No.1 contender Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Usman's next opponent was to be decided with a UFC 269 bout between No.3-ranked Leon Edwards and fan favorite Jorge Masvidal. Had 'Rocky' won, he would have received an immediate title shot.

But 'Gamebred' has withdrawn from the matchup due to an injury and Usman is without a challenger.

There is no current update on whether Edwards will remain on the card or if the matchup will be rescheduled. Jorge Masvidal was forced to withdraw from his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards due to an undisclosed injury, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN There is no current update on whether Edwards will remain on the card or if the matchup will be rescheduled. Jorge Masvidal was forced to withdraw from his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards due to an undisclosed injury, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN.There is no current update on whether Edwards will remain on the card or if the matchup will be rescheduled. https://t.co/9tHOqEsQMJ

It is still unclear if Edwards, who is on a 10-bout unbeaten streak, will fight Usman next for the belt.

Top-five contenders Gilbert Burns (20-4), Vicente Luque (21-7-1) and unbeaten No.10-ranked Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) are also considered by several MMA pundits and fans as possible upcoming opponents for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

A title eliminator featuring any combination of the above-mentioned stars may slot as Kamaru Usman's first adversary of 2022 if Edwards isn't automatically awarded the opportunity by the UFC brass.

