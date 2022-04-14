"The best talent at this age" - Ali Abdelaziz names the Bellator fighter who could outdo the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman

Ali Abdelaziz recently backed Bellator youngster Aaron Pico to outshine fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev inside the cage.

While in conversation with Marc Raimondi for ESPN MMA, Abdelaziz revealed that Pico made light work of multiple UFC champions while training at the Jackson-Wink MMA gym.

He hailed the American as one of the most talented combat sports athletes, rating him as one of the top-2 or top-3 featherweight fighters in the world.

"Aaron Pico. He's Top-2 or 3 at 145-lbs today. In the gym, I see Aaron Pico play with UFC champions in the gym, play with them, you know. He's the best talent I've ever seen, and I managed Kamaru Usman, [Khabib Nurmagomedov], [Islam Makhachev]. Aaron Pico and Umar Nurmagomedov, the best talent at this age I ever seen in my life. Some of the things these guys do, I never see anybody do. You understand?"

Aaron Pico is currently hurtling towards a featherweight clash against Adli Edwards at Bellator 277. He was previously scheduled to lock horns with Jeremy Kennedy. However, the fight was derailed after Kennedy was forced out of their bout due to an injury.

Ali Abdelaziz alludes to a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman

In the same interaction with Marc Raimondi, Ali Abdelaziz offered fans some insight into a potential fight between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev. He admitted that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was not one to turn down any fights.

He further conceded that if that was the direction the UFC wished to take, they would gladly oblige. However, he asserted that Leon Edwards rightfully deserved a crack at the UFC welterweight kingpin.

"[Kamaru Usman] never said no to nobody. We were chasing people down in hotel rooms, lobbies to fight with people for years, you know. Listen, if the UFC says it makes sense and if that's what they want; but I believe that the right guy is Leon Edwards. How are you going to say no to him? I think a riot will start, especially [as] England become a hot market again."

Abdelaziz went on to state that Usman was in his prime to take on a contender like Chimaev. However, he conceded that winning a fight against 'Borz' will get increasingly difficult with each passing year.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's full interaction with Marc Raimondi right here:

Edited by David Andrew