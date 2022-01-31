Ali Abdelaziz reminds Tony Ferguson of the implications of fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov - "He would've ruined your life"

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager Ali Abdelaziz has taken yet another jibe at Tony Ferguson in their ongoing war of words. Abdelaziz warned Ferguson that he mustn’t forget the implications of fighting the undefeated Dagestani MMA stalwart.

Despite Nurmagomedov's retirement over a year ago, Ferguson continues to pursue a fight against 'The Eagle'. ‘El Cucuy’ recently referenced the Russian’s weight cut issues, which elicited the following response from Abdelaziz:

“You so jealous like an old girlfriend she can get man”

Ferguson hit back at Abdelaziz with a tweet that read as follows:

“You’re Saying It Wrong. Thought I Taught You Better Ya’ Th*t. You A***oles Forget Where You Get Your Phrases From Like Any Other Casual. Sit Down & Shut Up Before I Ankle Pick You. *mack* More Annoying Than An Clingy Ex, Fatheads Done Staying Relevant- Champ -CSO-“

Not one to be outdone, Abdelaziz clapped back at the former interim champion, tweeting:

“You only keep talking about Khabib to stay relevant, he would’ve ruined your life if you ever fought him. I wish you nothing but the best in your life, I’m not even gonna respond to you anymore”

For many years, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson represented the very best of the UFC lightweight division. Both athletes staked claim to being the greatest lightweight MMA fighter in the world. Needless to say, the UFC tried to schedule a fight between 'The Eagle' and 'El Cucuy' on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, their scheduled matchup fell apart every single time.

Their fight was canceled on five separate occasions. Injuries, travel restrictions and botched weight cuts saw the highly anticipated bout never come to fruition.

Nurmagomedov ended up retiring as the undefeated UFC lightweight champion in October 2020, thereby ending all hopes of a dream matchup between himself and Ferguson.

Daniel Cormier believes that a Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chandler matchup "would make magic"

Tony Ferguson has been out of action since his unanimous decision loss to Beneil Dariush last year. 'El Cucuy' is rumored to be fighting fellow lightweight star Michael Chandler next. Daniel Cormier believes the matchup will make for a great fight.

Cormier, during an interview with Helen Yee, gave his take on a potential Ferguson-Chandler matchup. The former two-division champion said:

“Him [Michael Chandler] and Tony Ferguson together would make magic and I think that's the type of fight that Chandler should get now because now he's only had big fights, he doesn't deserve anything less. I think for Tony Ferguson, for his resume, for his career, he needs to keep having those big matchups that match his standing in the sport of mixed martial arts now.”

Watch Daniel Cormier's full interview below:

Both Ferguson and Chandler are coming off losses in their last bouts. Chandler is currently 1-2 in the UFC and will be eager to bounce back. Meanwhile, Ferguson finds himself on a three-fight losing skid and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

