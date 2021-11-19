"Soon I’m opening a cell phone shop" - Ali Abdelaziz's hilarious reaction to Kamaru Usman claiming he operates Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje's Twitter accounts

Kamaru Usman jokingly threw some shade at Ali Abdelaziz for stirring up some drama between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje in the aftermath of UFC 268. The Egyptian manager clapped back at the UFC welterweight kingpin, hilariously claiming that he intends to open a cell phone shop next.

Kamaru Usman called for Nurmagomedov and Gaethje to reclaim their social media login details. In response, Abdelaziz jokingly admitted that there was more to come from him when it comes to managing his clients' social media handles.

"Only God can judge me. Let’s make this money. Soon I’m opening a cell phone shop. Sorry McGregor but it’s not over yet," wrote Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter.

Ali Abdelaziz's camp of fighters is seemingly divided when it comes to their vision of the UFC lightweight title picture. Khabib Nurmagomedov is lobbying for Islam Makhachev to be pushed for a shot at gold next.

Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, is trying to reassert his dominance at the top of the division. 'The Highlight' claims that he deserves the next shot, and that Makhachev needs to fight a top-five ranked opponent before being considered for the title.

Islam Makhachev proposes solution to Justin Gaethje's qualms regarding the lightweight title picture

Ever since Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268, he has been gunning for another shot at the divisional title. Islam Makhachev, who is on the hunt for the same, however, believes that Gaethje has already tried and failed at his shot at the belt.

While Justin Gaethje would like for Islam Makhachev to prove his mettle against Beniel Dariush before he stakes a claim for the title, the Dagestani has an interesting solution.

Makhachev has proposed a fight between the two to settle the debate and legitimize one fighter's claim to the next title shot. While it may not be the solution that Gaethje was hoping for, should the UFC oblige, it could make for an extremely dynamic and high stakes fight.

Edited by C. Naik