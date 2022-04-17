Ali Abdelaziz seemingly admits he had reservations about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns; thanks UFC brass for matchmaking 

Gilbert Burns' manager Ali Abdelaziz seemingly admitted that he had some reservations going into the Brazilian's fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. The 44-year-old apparently had a difference of opinion with Dana White and Sean Shelby but admitted that the UFC brass made the right call.

The Dominance MMA CEO also claimed that Burns' opportunities have further opened up after his epic war against Chimaev. Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter:

"Between Gilbert and Khamzat fight was a lot of drama, and I realized I was wrong. Dana and Sean Shelby was completely right and I have to own this one. The amount of opportunities Gilbert is getting after this fight is unreal."

Gilbert Burns did not balk at the idea of taking on the surging Khamzat Chimaev, whom many top contenders have been accused of ducking. Despite Burns' stellar record, 'Borz' opened up as a heavy favorite against the former title contender. Many, including Chimaev himself, believed that he would make short work of the Brazilian going into UFC 273.

However, Burns did not perceive Chimaev as the invincible monster he was touted to be. 'Durinho' went on to prove it, making the Swede look vulnerable for the first time in an instant classic at UFC 273. Despite dropping a close decision, Burns walked away with the winning bonus on Saturday night.

Gilbert Burns wants to fight Nate Diaz with an interesting stipulation

Gilbert Burns was riding a magnificent six-fight winning streak before a failed title bid against Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 last year. The Brazilian bounced back with a dominant decision win over Stephen Thompson, only to lose his last bout against the surging Chimaev.

Burns now wants a 'big' fight and named Nate Diaz a potential opponent. The jiu-jitsu wizard also promised to stand and trade against the Stockton native, who has only one fight left on his UFC contract. 'Durinho' said on the DC&RC show:

"I want a big fight, you know. Maybe, I know that name is always on the back of my head, it's freaking Nate Diaz. Still got one more fight in the UFC. I can put it on the contract that I'm not gonna shoot that guy, that we just going to be on a stand-up. Maybe his brother [Nick Diaz]. I don't know, maybe [Jorge Masvidal]."

Watch Burns' appearance on the DC&RC show below:

