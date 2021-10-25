"They are paying" - Alistair Overeem defends UFC amid fighter pay dispute; claims K1 still owes him 400K

Alistair Overeem has suggested that while he understands why UFC fighters are lobbying to get paid more, the UFC always pays its fighters their contractually obligated amounts.

During an appearance on former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman's Won't Back Down podcast, Alistair Overeem said:

"... Some promotions don't pay... so, in that regard, UFC always pay their bills. There's an argument going about fighter pay. You know, I understand it. But they are paying. Other promotions are not paying."

Additionally, Alistair Overeem alleged that K-1 – a well-known martial arts promotion registered in Hong Kong – owes him around $400,000. 'The Demolition Man' emphasized that he hasn't been paid that amount to this day.

Opening up on his experience working with other martial arts promotions. 'The Reem' said:

"Well, they [UFC] are absolutely huge, right? – The biggest MMA promotion. But, you know, if I look at the other promotions, okay, K-1 didn't pay me my prize money. That's a lot of money. That $400k check, they never wired that."

You can watch Alistair Overeem's conversation with Chris Weidman in the video below:

Alistair Overeem aims for Glory heavyweight gold, while Chris Weidman works towards his UFC comeback

Alistair Overeem was set to fight Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven at Glory Collision: 3 on October 23rd. However, an injury forced him out of this fight. The former UFC fighter is expected to return to face Verhoeven in 2022.

Meanwhile, Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome leg injury at UFC 261 this April. The UFC middleweight star has been working hard to recover and return to training. ‘The All-American’ has consistently maintained that if his recovery goes according to plan, he could fight again in 2022.

