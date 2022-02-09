It's like he waited for the bubble to burst - Anthony Smith believes Stipe Miocic could be "easiest" matchup for Jon Jones

Jon Jones recently alluded to a fight against Stipe Miocic with a post on social media. One of Jones' former opponents, Anthony Smith, has argued that Miocic is arguably the easiest opponent for the former 205 lbs champion at heavyweight.

While in conversation with Michael Bisping on the latest edition of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith offered some insight into a potential clash between Jones and Miocic.

Smith suggested that Jones had picked the wrong moment to reignite his interest in a heavyweight debut. Noting Francis Ngannou's absence due to his injury and his contract dispute with the UFC, 'Lionheart' admitted that the fight against Miocic was just not as grand. The former title challenger said:

"Then now, all of a sudden, [Jon Jones] wants to fight. It's like he waited for this huge bubble that's been growing for him to fight to burst. Because now, like, I love [Stipe Miocic] I just don't think that's as big of a fight that he could have had in the heavyweight division. It's very smart of him because it's the best matchup for him likely. I would say that Stipe is, out of the top three or four guys in the division, Stipe is the easiest fight for him. I'm not saying its easy. I'm saying it's the easiest matchup."

Could Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic fight for the interim heavyweight title?

In the aftermath of his heavyweight title unification bout against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Francis Ngannou revealed that he had gone into the fight with an injury.

'The Predator' sustained a torn MCL and damaged ACL while sparring in the build up to the fight. He revealed that he would require surgery after the bout. The estimated timeframe for his recovery is about nine months.

The unavailability of the champion will leave the heavyweight division in a stagnant state. Hence, the UFC could set up an interim title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier recently suggested the same while in a conversation with Ryan Clark on ESPN MMA's DC & RC show. 'DC' said:

“I think we’ll see another interim title. For me, what makes sense for that interim title is Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. I think you put those two together and then no matter who wins, when Francis comes back, you have a massive fight waiting for you.”

