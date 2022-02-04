Jon Jones says he's ready to fight Stipe Miocic - "I'm game"

After not showing interest in fighting Stipe Miocic last year, Jon Jones is now ready for the blockbuster heavyweight matchup. He took to Twitter to confirm the same on Friday. Miocic was offered a bout against Jones in 2021 by the UFC but it never came to fruition.

Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 270 to retain his heavyweight belt. However, 'The Predator' is now expected to spend a considerable amount of time on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Several MMA pundits and fans believe Miocic vs. Jones should be booked for the interim title in 2022. Furthermore, 'Bones' revealed in a Twitter post that he wants to make his heavyweight debut against one of the greatest superstars in the UFC:

"The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game"

See Jon Jones' Twitter post expressing his interest in fighting Stipe Miocic below:

BONY @JonnyBones The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game

Jones holds a 26-1-1(NC) record in his professional MMA career so far, while Miocic is 20-4. 'Bones' is ranked No.6 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings, while Miocic is No.10.

Stipe Miocic has made the most successful heavyweight title defenses in UFC history

Stipe Miocic has been out of action for almost a year now after losing the rematch to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021.

People have often underestimated him and are doing the same now. He has won four title fights where he was deemed the underdog, which is a UFC record.

Miocic has also made a cumulative four successful heavyweight defenses during two different title reigns, which is again a record in the division.

See a list of some of Miocic's accolades in the UFC heavyweight division below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Tied for most title fight wins in UFC heavyweight history (6)

Tied for most UFC title fight wins as an underdog (4)

Longest streak of title defenses in UFC heavyweight history (3) Stipe Miocic's title reign may have ended on Saturday, but the resume speaks for itselfTied for most title fight wins in UFC heavyweight history (6)Tied for most UFC title fight wins as an underdog (4)Longest streak of title defenses in UFC heavyweight history (3) Stipe Miocic's title reign may have ended on Saturday, but the resume speaks for itself 😤🏆 Tied for most title fight wins in UFC heavyweight history (6)🎰 Tied for most UFC title fight wins as an underdog (4)📈 Longest streak of title defenses in UFC heavyweight history (3) https://t.co/xkJ4ZgRsav

Furthermore, his nine post-fight bonus awards are the most in the UFC's 265-pound weight class. He has defeated the likes of Ngannou, Daniel Cormier (twice), Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, it would be silly to count Miocic out in a possible interim heavyweight championship showdown with Jon Jones.

Edited by Aziel Karthak