"I'll probably just say f*** it, I'm done" - Anthony Smith plans on winning the UFC light heavyweight title and then retiring immediately

Anthony Smith has said that his only goal in life right now is to win a championship belt in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

'Lionheart' Smith is currently on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC. He has enjoyed triumphs over Devin Clark in November 2020, Jimmy Crute in April this year, and Ryan Spann most recently at UFC Vegas 37 about two weeks ago.

In a recent edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Anthony Smith told renowned television personality Paquette his biggest motivation is the thought of winning the UFC light heavyweight championship. The No.4 UFC light heavyweight contender said:

"Obviously, my family keeps me motivated. They keep me focused and at least goal oriented on things that I want to give other people. But honestly it's just the world title that motivates me more. That's it! Like once I win it, I'll probably just say f**k it, I'm done. That's the only thing I haven't done yet. You know I've done the main events, gotten the bonuses. I've made the money and kind of carved out other niches in places of business and broadcasting. I've got like lot of other s**t to do but I just can't get this world title out of my head. It literally keeps me up at night."

Smith holds a 36-16 record in his MMA career so far. He last fought for the light heavyweight title when Jon Jones was the champion back in March 2019. Jones successfully defended his belt with a unanimous decision victory in the main event of UFC 235.

Anthony Smith wants Aleksandar Rakic rematch next

Following his win over Ryan Spann on September 18, Anthony Smith called out No.3 light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic for a fight.

Rakic responded to the callout by suggesting a December bout between the two 205-pounders. However, the matchup hasn't been finalized by the UFC yet.

'Rocket' Rakic was the last person to defeat Smith inside the octagon. He came out on top in dominant fashion in August last year. A rematch featuring Aleksandar Rakic and Anthony Smith could possibly serve as an eliminator to determine a future title challenger.

As of now, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will defend his belt against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 next month. Jiri Prochazka, meanwhile, is waiting in line for the next title shot.

