Artem Lobov thinks Colby Covington moving to middleweight will not be a good move despite his wrestling efficiency

Combat sports veteran Artem Lobov has suggested that Colby Covington fighting at middleweight (185 pounds) won’t be the right direction for him. Covington, a former interim UFC welterweight (170 pounds) champion, is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in MMA today.

However, Lobov seemingly believes that despite Covington’s wrestling efficiency, he’s unlikely to succeed in the UFC middleweight division. ‘The Russian Hammer’ indicated that Covington would be at a weight disadvantage against the fighters at middleweight.

Artem Lobov addressed a tweet from Sean Sheehan wherein the MMA journalist asserted that Covington ought to move to middleweight next.

Seán Sheehan @SeanSheehanBA If you're Colby Covington, surely middleweight is the move to make.



Sheehan opined that ‘Chaos’ easily beats almost everyone at middleweight. Lobov responded with a tweet that read as follows:

“You think that because you dont really understand wrestling, try swinging 10kg weight for 2 min, then do the same with a 20kg weight, this should give you an idea why that might not be a good move for him”

Artem Lobov last competed in MMA back in 2018. He subsequently fought in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing, with his final contest transpiring in July 2021. Lobov later retired from all forms of professional combat sports competition but is willing to make a comeback if he’s offered a seven-figure payday.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington continues to compete in the UFC welterweight division. Covington’s most recent fight was a rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 in November 2021. ‘Chaos’ had previously lost to Usman via fifth-round TKO in December 2019. He ended up losing to Usman yet again, this time around via unanimous decision.

Colby Covington on a potential fight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

The consensus is that Colby Covington is unlikely to receive a third shot at Kamaru Usman’s undisputed UFC welterweight title anytime soon. ‘Chaos’ is 0-2 against the reigning welterweight kingpin.

Regardless, Covington has vowed to eventually face Usman in a trilogy fight. ‘Chaos’ is scheduled to fight friend-turned-rival Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout next. The Covington-Masvidal matchup will headline UFC 272 on March 5th.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized.

Covington is focused on capturing the UFC welterweight title but has also expressed interest in fighting Usman’s friend, UFC middleweight champion Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya. Speaking to MMA News last year, Covington addressed a possible fight against Adesanya and said:

"If the right opportunity presents itself, man, I'd destroy anybody at middleweight. I mean, Stylebender, he can't wrestle. He's not a well-rounded fighter. Honestly, I'd take him down and gas him out. He wouldn't be able to stop me. I mean, he's getting taken down by that guy [Jan Blachowicz]... that guy doesn't even take guys down, he's never even wrestled."

