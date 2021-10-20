"The door's wide open" - Austin Vanderford hints that Paige VanZant may be returning to MMA in the near future

Austin Vanderford hinted that Paige VanZant might return to MMA in the near future. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the undefeated Bellator star said:

"She's got one more fight on her contract but she's definitely gonna start training here at ATT because the door's wide open. There's a lot of big players again requesting her service and having her come in and fight and rightfully so because she's gonna put eyes on whatever promotion she fights for. She went into bare knuckle and went completely out of her comfort zone and tried something that I would say 80% of MMA fighters wouldn't even do and you know she would still go and do it more, it's just there might be some bigger suitors out there. So like I said she'll be in here Monday to get ready for the next venture."

'The Gentleman' revealed that he was angry when VanZant signed with BKFC instead of Bellator. It had apparently been their goal to fight on the same card.

Paige VanZant is rumored to sign with Bellator next. VanZant earlier admitted that she would love to fight for Bellator, the same promotion that her husband competes in.

VanZant competed in the UFC for six years. '12 Gauge' made her debut in the promotion in November 2014. She fought nine times and won five bouts in the promotion.

In her last appearance in the UFC, VanZant faced Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in July 2020. The 27-year-old lost the fight via a submission in the opening round.

Paige VanZant has been unsuccessful at BKFC so far

Paige VanZant signed a three-fight exclusive contract with BKFC in August 2020. The former UFC star earlier revealed that BFKC would pay her ten times more money than the UFC.

'12 Gauge' made her debut in the sport earlier this year against Britain Hart at BKFC Knucklemania. The 27-year-old suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

VanZant returned to the squared circle to fight Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021. Ostovich outstruck the 27-year-old and won via unanimous decision.

