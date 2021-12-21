"Send me location" - Belal Muhammad calls for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad has issued a call-out to Khamzat Chimaev in response to a tweet from the official ESPN MMA Twitter account. The tweet highlighted UFC president Dana White’s praise for Chimaev.

White suggested that nobody, apart from UFC welterweight Neil Magny, is eager to fight Chimaev.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dana White says the list for people who want to fight Khamzat is short 📝 (via @bokamotoESPN Dana White says the list for people who want to fight Khamzat is short 📝 (via @bokamotoESPN) https://t.co/HUhKk62TIh

Muhammad responded to the tweet by using MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic catchphrase – "send me location" – to suggest that he’s more than willing to fight Chimaev. He tweeted:

“Send me location @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc”

Khamzat Chimaev made his long-awaited return to the octagon in October after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. In his comeback fight, Chimaev defeated UFC welterweight Li Jingliang via first-round submission at UFC 267.

The Chechnya-born Swedish fighter is undefeated. He has fought at both welterweight and middleweight in the UFC and has won all of his fights via stoppage. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad has won six of his last seven UFC fights, including an impressive win over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in his most recent outing.

Belal Muhammad impressed by Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad co-hosted an edition of MMA Fighting’s The Fighter vs. The Writer this November. ‘Remember The Name’ was all praise for Khamzat Chimaev after his spectacular victory at UFC 267. He said:

“I was excited… It was one of those things where when he had that COVID stint and he was talking about retiring, I was like dang, cause being a competitor, being a fighter, you want to fight the top guys. You want to go against these guys that everybody thinks is the boogeyman and how good they are. He showed it.”

Muhammad added:

“I mean when I’m thinking about it, Li Jingliang’s not the greatest grappler, and I knew that if Khamzat was going to come out, he could pretty much dominate him in grappling. He did that. To go through four fights, I don’t care who you’re fighting against, and to only get hit once, that’s another level.”

Many are of the opinion that Khamzat Chimaev needs to beat fighters ranked in the top 10 of the welterweight division before getting a shot at the title. 'Borz' has seemingly called out all the top fighters in the division and it remains to be seen who he takes on next.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by C. Naik