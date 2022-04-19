Lots of nerd losers who are Conor and Colby fans - Belal Muhammad on the hate he gets online

Belal Muhammad claims that a lot of the hate he receives on Twitter is from fans of Conor McGregor and Colby Covington. According to 'Remember The Name', McGregor and Covington have some "nerd" fans who wake up intending to spew hate.

However, Muhammad isn't concerned as he believes people only have haters when they're doing things right. The 33-year old recently told ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi:

"You know, as they say, if you don't got haters you're not doing it right. I think a lot of that comes from just like attacking the McGregor fans, the Colby fans. You know, they got a bunch of nerd losers that follow them, that love to spew hate. They wake up every day and just look to say negative things."

Belal Muhammad might have angered some Colby Covington fans by calling out 'Chaos' after his dominant decision win over Vicente Luque in the main event at UFC Vegas 51. Prior to this, 'Remember The Name' also had a spat with Conor McGregor on Twitter after the Irishman took a sarcastic dig at him.

Watch Muhammad's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Belal Muhammad hopes to replace Leon Edwards in title fight with Kamaru Usman

According to reports, the UFC is targeting a title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards in July. However, Belal Muhammad believes the fight won't come to fruition as Usman is not ready yet.

Muhammad wants to be in the mix if the proposed fight falls through. 'Remember The Name' doesn't think Edwards has defeated the same level of opponents as him and hopes to replace 'Rocky' in a potential title fight against Usman. With Edwards' history of canceled bouts, the Palestinian native believes there is a fair chance of something untoward happening to him. The 33-year old said in the UFC Vegas 51 post-fight scrum:

“If the title fight is gonna happen in July, I want to be on that card. With Leon’s luck, his fights get canceled every other day. So, I would assume that something would happen where he would trip on a wire or something, and then I’ll step in and fight Usman.”

Watch Muhammad's appearance at the post-fight press conference below:

