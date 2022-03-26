How will you sneak a phone into prison? - Belal Muhammad warns Conor McGregor to not 'poke the bear' after latter's recent tweet

Belal Muhammad recently went off on Conor McGregor following the Irishman's response to Muhammad's quip about Daniel Cormier's commentary. Muhammad dug into McGregor, flaming him for his most recent arrest.

Muhammad joked about McGregor tweeting from inside prison. He further suggested that the former two-division UFC champion might find himself in yet another fight that he'll lose. He tweeted:

"How u sneak a phone into prison? keep poking the bear and you’ll get mauled again"

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 keep poking the bear and you’ll get mauled again How u sneak a phone into prison?keep poking the bear and you’ll get mauled again @TheNotoriousMMA How u sneak a phone into prison? 😂 keep poking the bear and you’ll get mauled again @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/JosOXkd0gO

Belal Muhammad subsequently went on to post a picture of Conor McGregor's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in October 2018. The lightweight main event came to an end after 'The Eagle' submitted McGregor in the fourth round.

'Remember the Name' superimposed his face on Nurmagomedov's in a picture where the Russian was seen punching the Irishman. The 33-year-old jokingly suggested that a similar brawl might break out if they ever cross paths in a steakhouse, referencing the recent altercation between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in Miami. Muhammad additionally jibed at McGregor's Irish descent and his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey in his captions.

"His vision will be Dublin when he feels these proper 10."

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Next time I see Conor at a steakhouse Next time I see Conor at a steakhouse https://t.co/jPOeLUcf6Q

Conor McGregor shares glimpses of his mini-vacation on his yacht

In a series of recent posts on Instagram, Conor McGregor offered fans a sneak peek into his recent mini-vacation with his family on their personal yacht. In the pictures, he was seen enjoying some personal time off with family, including his wife, children and mother.

Rian McGregor (left) & Margaret McGregor (right) [Image Credits- @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

McGregor was also snapped showing off his jet ski skills as he zipped around the blue waters on-board his personal jet ski.

Per his latest updates on social media, McGregor has successfully returned to hard training following a lengthy layoff due to injury niggles. The Crumlin native was recently documented putting in some pad-work and practicing his striking skills.

'The Notorious' last appeared inside the octagon way back in July 2021 in a lightweight bout against long-time nemesis Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The fight came to an end due to a doctor's stoppage after the Irishman suffered fractures of both his tibia and fibula in the first round.

The Dubliner is expected to make his way back into active contention later this year.

