"The guy hasn't won a fight in like 10 years" - Belal Muhammad recalls 'triggered' Conor McGregor making fun of his work as an analyst, explains why he forgot McGregor beat Jose Aldo

Belal Muhammad and Conor McGregor are at odds after the Irishman criticized the welterweight contender's analyst work.

McGregor recently stoked the flames of the rivalry by posting a video of himself laughing over Muhammad as he provided his analysis on ESPN's post-fight desk. The No.9-ranked welterweight revealed what sparked his feud with the former two-division champ. Appearing on episode 546 of UFC Unfiltered, Muhammad said:

"[Conor McGregor's] fans are coming at me because I think I said in the analyst work... I said that Holloway was the first guy to beat Aldo in 10 fights. And then I think that triggered him a little bit because he was the one that beat Aldo with a knockout. But the guy (McGregor) hasn't won a fight in like 10 years so you forget these things. I forgot that McGregor wins this fight, actually. He's been out for so long."

Despite still being one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, McGregor hasn't won a fight since 2020. He is also 1-3 in his last four outings in the UFC after significant losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

Belal Muhammad: Conor McGregor is desperate for attention

Belal Muhammad believes Conor McGregor is desperate to stay in the limelight as his popularity and mystique starts to deteriorate. According to Muhammad, it's that same desperation that pushes the Irishman to post "random things" on social media. He continued:

"I think for McGregor it's kind of like the attention. When you're in the public eye, when you have all the hype and people put you on this pedestal... once you start losing you're like 'hey, how come they are not talking about me?' and that's why he's always doing random things whenever these guy are fighting. When Max Holloway is fighting, he's posting a video of him looking him down, it's stupid. It's not even creative anymore. He used to be witty, he used to be good but now it's not really nothing special."

Muhammad, of course, is referring to a viral video that shows McGregor seemingly facing off against Max Holloway through a TV screen.

