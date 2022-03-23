Belal Muhammad shares his hilarious take on the Colby Covington Jorge Masvidal situation

Belal Muhammad poked fun at Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal following their reported altercation.

Covington and Masvidal appear to have continued where they left off as the pair reportedly got involved in an altercation outside a Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. No one knows exactly how the said encounter went down, but welterweight contender Belal Muhammad pictured it hilariously inside his head.

'Remember The Name' said he imagined Covington and Masvidal were like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T in their grocery store brawl. To make his point, Muhammad even posted a short clip of the WWE legend's iconic encounter on Twitter and captioned it with:

"This is how I imagine the masvidal colby situation took play lol."

Check out Muhammad's hilarious post below:

This is how I imagine the masvidal colby situation took play lol

Muhammad has not faced either Covington or Masvidal. However, he is also one of the welterweight division's top contenders, having currently ranked No. 5 in the UFC.

Jorge Masvidal's manager was told Colby Covington lost a tooth

In the wake of the altercation, Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa divulged on social media that he was told Colby Covington was missing a tooth after the encounter. However, Kawa too is yearning to know whether the information was true or not.

In one of his most recent tweets, Kawa wrote:

“I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.”

I'm hearing that a someone not from miami who says he's the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.

A few minutes after Kawa tweeted about Covington's rumored missing tooth, Masvidal issued a challenge. In it, 'Gamebred' seemingly hinted that something happened to Covington's face as he wants his rival to reveal its current condition.

Masvidal also appeared to have reminded his former roommate that he can't just run his mouth without backing it up in his city.

Check out Masvidal's post below:

TMZ now reports that cops said Covington was the one who called the police after Masvidal started confronting him and several others tried to get involved. Police also said 'Chaos' told them that he "fractured his front left tooth in the attack, and also suffered an abrasion on his wrist."

The report added that Masvidal is now listed as a suspect in the police docs via an incident labeled as battery/felony. Further investigation is said to be underway.

