"Fighters need to quit being little babies" - Ben Askren on Johnny Walker complaining about internet trolls 

Ben Askren took to Twitter to voice his disagreement with Johnny Walker's complaints following his devastating knockout loss last weekend. The light heavyweight fight has been the subject of online abuse, leaving him upset with the treatment he's received.

Although the 29-year-old has been backed by a large number of the MMA community after speaking out against the trolls, Askren didn't show any remorse in his opinion on the situation.

In response to Jamahal Hill, who was doing his best to defend the Brazilian, Askren had this to say:

"We all know what we signed up for. Fighters need to quit being little babies about people making fun of them on twitter."

The NCAA division I wrestler is no stranger to mistreatment online. The 37-year-old managed to handle the backlash from his 5-second loss to Jorge Masvidal and his subsequent knockout loss to Jake Paul with dignity.

Despite Askren's comments, both Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill believe those who step up and compete inside the cage deserve more respect from the public.

Check out the altercation between the two mixed martial artists below:

Ben Askren's career in MMA

Bringing Olympic-level wrestling with him into the sport of MMA, Ben Askren quickly found his feet in the sport.

Just three fights into his professional career and 'Funky' was picked up by Bellator. Going 9-0 in his three years with the promotion, the fighter managed to capture the welterweight championship and defend it a record four times before leaving in search of something new.

Askren signed for ONE Championship, again going undefeated with seven wins and zero losses during his time there. After dominating the division and earning himself another welterweight title, another move was in order for the Iowa-born wrestler.

Alongside Demetrious Johnson, Askren was one half of a historic MMA swap-deal that saw him join the UFC, with 'Mighty Mouse' heading the other way.

His UFC debut proved to be successful, though he did go through a lot of adversity and a controversial end to the fight. Unfortunately, this would be Askren's final win in the sport.

His aforementioned loss to Jorge Masvidal and his submission defeat to Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Demian Maia signaled the end of Ben Askren's mixed martial arts career.

