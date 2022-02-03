Ben Askren trolls US president Joe Biden for post on job growth - "When flagged for misinformation"

Ben Askren recently trolled US president Joe Biden for a post on job growth. Biden claimed 2021 was the greatest year of job growth in American history.

Askren took a jibe at Biden, saying his post might as well be flagged for misinformation. Replying to the post, 'Funky' wrote on Twitter:

"LOL. When flagged for misinformation."

According to reports, the US economy added a total of 6.4 million jobs last year, the most in American history. Unemployment rates also dropped by 2.8 percentage points over the course of 2021, the best annual improvement on record.

Ben Askren wants to fight Nate Diaz

Ben Askren and Nate Diaz have traded jabs in the recent past. With only one fight left on Diaz's UFC contract, Askren has expressed interest in a one-off bout against Stockton's finest.

Furthermore, 'Funky' believes Diaz will be an easy fight. In a recent interview with MMA Island, Askren said:

"I’m willing to put my money where my mouth is and be the last fight in your contract. That’s it, at the end of day, I’m retired from fighting. I don’t ever want to train full time again, but man, I think every fighter, a little part of you loves fighting, like you love the battle. So hey, if [the UFC] were going to give me an easy one [Nate Diaz], I’ll take an easy one. I’ve taken three losses in a row. I’m due for one [easy fight]."

Catch Askren's interview with MMA Island below:

Nate Diaz returned to the octagon against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last year after a hiatus of almost two years. Apart from a late surge, Diaz was thoroughly dominated by 'Rocky' to lose a lopsided unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Ben Askren retired from the UFC in 2019 after back-to-back stoppage losses against Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. Askren then agreed to a boxing match against YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

The bout was scheduled for eight rounds with 10-ounce boxing gloves. Askren suffered a devastating first-round knockout against Paul, bringing down the hopes of MMA fans.

Edited by Aziel Karthak