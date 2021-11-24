"I can be in the USADA pool tomorrow" - Ben Askren calls out Nate Diaz; offers to be the last fight on his contract

Ben Askren recently took a dig at Nate Diaz after the Stockton native criticized his boxing abilities.

'Funky' took to Twitter to call out Nate Diaz, offering to be the last fight on his contract.

"Nate is right, I suck at boxing. He sucks at MMA. If he wants me to prove it I can be in the USADA pool tomorrow. Would be happy to be the last fight on his contract."

Ben Askren is a former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion with a professional MMA record of 19-2-1. In 2019, he announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts.

Ben Askren's last combat sports outing came in the boxing ring against YouTube star Jake Paul. He lost the clash, which took place in April this year, via TKO in the first round.

According to Triller, the event generated at least 1.45 million pay-per-view purchases, though the legitimacy of the figures has been heavily questioned by multiple personalities, including UFC president Dana White.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, is a UFC welterweight fighter with a professional MMA record of 20-13. He is a 2nd-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and won The Ultimate Fighter 5.

Ben Askren reveals why he shifted from wrestling to MMA

Ben Askren talks about the reason behind his shift from wrestling to MMA. (image source: Youtube/Lexclips

In a recent episode of Lex Fridman's podcast, Ben Askren explained why he switched from wrestling to MMA.

"In 2008, the reason I went to do MMA was because I didn't want to be poor my whole life. You know what I'm saying. It sucks, it's like I don't want to make twenty thousand dollars for the next 48 years. So, I'm going to go do something else. If I could have made even and I need to be rich right. If I could have made a hundred thousand dollar or seventy thousand dollars, wrestling then I probably kept wrestling. So I think its those factors."

'Funky' also stated that MMA now has a lot of really nice and experienced people. Many names are returning to teach the fight game as coaches, indicating that the sport has proven to be financially rewarding in many aspects.

Check out Ben Askren's comments in the video below:

