Brad Riddell seemingly calls for fight against Bobby Green or Mateusz Gamrot

Brad Riddell has used social media to call for a fight against either Bobby Green or Mateusz Gamrot.

When it comes to the 155 pound division, you can throw a stone and easily hit an elite fighter. Everyone, from the champion to those on the fringe of the top 15, is worthy of being recognized by the fanbase as a truly special mixed martial artist.

Brad Riddell is one such example of that. Under the tutelage of City Kickboxing, he's quickly been able to rise up and become one of the most talked-about prospects at lightweight.

Now, through the power of Instagram, he's decided to hint at showdowns with the aforementioned Bobby Green and Mateusz Gamrot:

"There are massive highs and massive lows to this game . The highs are exhilarating , the lows soul crushing . But no low will ever make me fall out of love with this mental sport . @engageind #mma #ufc #bobbygreenormatheusgamrot"

Green is currently riding a two-fight win streak with wins over Al Iaquinta and Nasrat Haqparast in the last three months. Gamrot, meanwhile, has finished Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens and Carlos Diego Ferreira since last April.

It must be noted, however, that Riddell mentioned Bobby Green before he was called up to take on Islam Makhachev on short notice. This follows the withdrawal of Beneil Dariush from next weekend's main event.

When did Brad Riddell last fight?

Riddell built up an impressive 4-0 record in the UFC, which included a nice victory over Drew Dober. He was matched up against Rafael Fiziev back in December. Both men were being viewed as future title contenders heading into the bout and across all three rounds, they didn't disappoint with the action they provided.

In the end, Fiziev was the one who secured a nasty knockout win via spinning wheel kick. This left Riddell disappointed despite an impressive showing.

At the age of just 30, there's every chance he has the ability and time necessary to vault back into the top 10 - and potentially even top five - conversation. If he can get a win over someone like Green or Gamrot, both of whom are on fire right now, he'll be well on his way.

