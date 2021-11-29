"Don't have to leave, it's so good" - Brad Riddell confirms that City Kickboxing will not be moving out of New Zealand

Brad Riddell has revealed that City Kickboxing is no longer planning on leaving New Zealand in favor of a switch to the United States.

For the longest time, it has seemed as if City Kickboxing was planning for a move to the US. This has largely been due to the team’s frustrations regarding the specifics of the COVID-19 protocols that have been in place this year.

Alas, despite much teasing, it appears as if the planned move is off the table - for now, at least.

Brad Riddell, who steps back into the octagon this Saturday night against Rafael Fiziev, made the following comments during a recent interview on Submission Radio.

“We don’t have to leave, it’s so good. America is alright. I mean, I have an American partner, but New Zealand is pretty good. If you’ve lived here it’s nice and, obviously, getting paid in American dollars and coming home with it seems to have increased a little bit so that’s nice. We’re pretty happy we can stay here.”

Catch Brad Riddell's appearance on Submission Radio below:

The clash between Riddell and Fiziev will be contested in the UFC’s lightweight division. The winner could earn a shot against someone inside the top 10 at 155 pounds.

How has Brad Riddell performed thus far in the UFC?

With a 10-1 record and a 4-0 stretch in the UFC, it’s safe to say that Brad Riddell is heading in the right direction.

The 30-year-old has been able to see off challenges from Jamie Mullarkey, Magomed Mustafaev, Alex da Silva Coelho and Drew Dober, all via decision.

The fights Brad Riddell competes in often tend to be in the running for the Fight of the Night award. Given who he’s going up against at the weekend, we should expect to see another classic from the New Zealander.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

City Kickboxing fans in the USA, though, will be a bit disappointed with this latest update.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Harvey Leonard