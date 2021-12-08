Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor is "jacked to the gills" to pursue trilogy fight against Nate Diaz

Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor is putting on more muscle to prepare for a showdown with Nate Diaz.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Conor McGregor has released a string of photos on social media that highlight his incredible physical transformation. While he's always looked to be in great shape, 'The Notorious' megastar is looking more muscular than ever before, with many fans noting a shift in his appearance.

Brendan Schaub, a man who keeps a close eye on Conor McGregor and the rest of the UFC's stars, thinks there's a method behind the madness of this transition. During a recent episode of his Below The Belt podcast, 'Big Brown' said:

“He’s every bit of 190 pounds, he is jacked city. Jacked to the gills. He is drinking all the Guinness in the world and Proper Twelve. He is jacked city. Do you think he’s doing it because he’s gonna fight Nate Diaz at 170? Do you think that’s why he’s doing it? Do you think he’s just getting big for no reason? No, dude. He’s doing it for one of his last hurrah fights and also, it's Nate Diaz’s last fight on his contract. Do you think the UFC is just going to let Nate Diaz wander off into free agency without the trilogy fight? Not a chance. Conor’s next fight is gonna be against Nate Diaz at 170, that’s why he’s so juicy and that’s why he looks so good.”

What's the history of Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor?

Back at UFC 196, Nate Diaz stepped in to take on Conor McGregor on short notice in what turned out to be one of the most shocking UFC results of the year. In a welterweight showdown, Diaz was able to absorb McGregor's pressure before finishing him with a nasty submission.

Then, just a few months later at UFC 202, the pair met once again in a huge rematch, arguably one of the biggest in UFC history. That night, it was Conor McGregor who sealed the win via decision. Ever since, we've been waiting for the trilogy fight.

If Brendan Schaub is to be believed, we won't have to wait too much longer.

