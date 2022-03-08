"I think we've seen his ceiling" - Brendan Schaub believes Greg Hardy "experiment" may be over after UFC 272 loss

Brendan Schaub believes Greg Hardy's days in the UFC are numbered after the heavyweight prospect was finished for a third straight fight last weekend.

Like Schaub, Hardy is a former NFL player who found a second career as a UFC fighter. However, Hardy's athleticism hasn't necessarily translated to success in the octagon. Last Saturday, 'The Prince of War' suffered a TKO loss against Sergey Spivak in the main card opener of UFC 272.

After eight fights in the UFC, Schaub said he has seen enough to conclude that Hardy has reached his ceiling as a cage fighter. During an episode of The Schaub Show, the retired heavyweight assessed his fellow ex-footballer, saying:

"[Greg Hardy] lost a good three in a row now. He's been finished. He doesn't look like he was in the best of shape coming into the fight. I know that 265 [pounds] is tough for him to make as well. He doesn't exactly blowing your hair back with the competition. [He] lost to [Marcin] Tybura, which is a tough fight for him. Tai Tuivasa – clearly a very tough fight for him. And then [he] lost to Sergey."

Schaub added that he understood why Hardy was given multiple opportunities despite his domestic violence controversy. However, at the end of the day, Schaub believes the Hardy "experiment" is about to come to an end:

"I don't know what they're gonna do with him, I really don't. It was a fun experiment. I know the UFC took some heat signing a guy with the baggage that came with this. I do believe in redemption. It's a little tough when it comes to domestic violence. Also, I don't know the exact details of all that. But if the UFC don't take a chance, somebody else would, so I get the experiment. But I think we've seen his ceiling, unfortunately."

Watch Brendan Schaub weigh in on Greg Hardy:

Brendan Schaub explains why Greg Hardy hasn't been successful in the UFC

Brendan Schaub believes Greg Hardy entered the sport way too late in his life. According to Schaub, everyone around Hardy only has nice things to say about his work ethic.

However, Schaub says, hard work isn't going to cut it. The Ultimate Fighter alum explained:

"Unfortunately, the UFC just isn't the place to try to pick up that skillset. This is what happens. It is a marathon, not a sprint. But if you get to the UFC and you don't have the background and you don't have the experience, the UFC is not the place to get that experience."

Hardy posted his thoughts after the loss at UFC 272 on social media. The 33-year-old apologized for his performance and promised to get his act together.

