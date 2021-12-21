"Not hitting his wife like Jon Jones" - Brendan Schaub claims Chael Sonnen was 'protecting his girl' in altercation

Chael Sonnen was recently detained by police after an alleged brawl at a hotel in Las Vegas. Sonnen reportedly roughed up a man in 'Sin City' and was charged with five battery citations.

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has now given his take on the incident. Schaub claimed to have had a word with Sonnen, who provided him with details of the altercation.

According to Schaub, the incident had nothing to do with domestic violence of any kind. Comparing it to Jon Jones' latest arrest, Brendan Schaub said on the latest episode of his Below the Belt podcast::

"So I think by Chael doing this, it just adds to the legend of Chael Sonnen. He was protecting his girl. And for that dumbass who got absolutely annihilated by the great Chael Sonnen, you deserved it man. And that's what you get. So you play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

"This is not a case of Chael hitting his wife like Jon [Jones] did. I think they dropped the charges. This is not a case of Chael Sonnen being high and wrecking his Bentley with strippers in the car. This is not the case of Chael domestic violence in any facet. And I think everyone should hold their judgement to get more details."

Watch Brendan Schaub's Below the Belt podcast below:

Brendan Schaub details the incident involving Chael Sonnen

Brendan Schaub also gave a detailed account of the incident, which he claims is Chael Sonnen's own version. According to 'Big Brown', Sonnen was with his wife at a Las Vegas hotel when a man started making lewd comments about her.

Schaub believes the man Sonnen roughed up had it coming for messing with the legendary fighter.

"Here's what happened. Is Chael was obviously working and he was with his wife and his wife is a f*cking saint and also a dime piece. And some drunk guy with his girl kept making comments about his wife, saying about her t**s, her a**, right in front of him. Well, play stupid games, win stupid prizes, cause you are talking and disrespecting one of the toughest guys on the planet and definitely one of the toughest ever to compete in the UFC or Bellator for that matter. And you're doing it in front of his face, then there's gonna be repercussions. And any guy that wanted to do that for their girl/ladies you got a girlfriend."

Also Read Article Continues below

Tweet Latest News @TweetLatestNews Will Chael Sonnen's latest arrest hurt his career? Chael was cited for a battery charge, he got into a brawl at a luxury hotel (Four Season) in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The reason why Chael and a man got into a scuffle, it is unknown. Will Chael Sonnen's latest arrest hurt his career? Chael was cited for a battery charge, he got into a brawl at a luxury hotel (Four Season) in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The reason why Chael and a man got into a scuffle, it is unknown. https://t.co/qH2QZLgHsG

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Harvey Leonard