"They're trying to drain as much out of the Irishman as they can" - Brendan Schaub claims Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy is inevitable

Brendan Schaub has suggested that no matter where their careers go, the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is bound to happen.

The two fighters have been involved in one of the best modern-era rivalries in the sport of mixed martial arts. After Diaz shocked the world and submitted the Irishman in their first outing, Conor came back and earned a decision victory in an instant classic rematch, leaving the score at one apiece.

Despite the pair having seemingly gone opposite ways since their second fight, Brendan Schaub believes that the UFC will eventually make the trilogy when all is said and done.

During an episode of Food Truck Diaries, featuring UFC lightweight Michael Chandler, 'Big Brown' said:

"Nate Diaz is never going to be able to leave the UFC without doing the trilogy fight. I think the UFC knows that fight's always there, so they're trying to drain as much out of the Irishman as they can and finally go, 'Alright, here's the trilogy fight,' cause we all want to see it."

Their third fight in the series could well be their biggest. Conor McGregor remains the biggest draw in the sport, while Nate Diaz's popularity has risen to new heights in recent years. That means we could be in for a blockbuster event if they do ever meet in the octagon again.

However, while everyone involved, including the fans, is patiently waiting for McGregor to meet Diaz once again, it seems the Stockton-native isn't too interested in another fight with 'The Notorious' yet.

Listen to Brendan Schaub's views on the fight during his most recent episode of Food Truck Diaries below:

Who's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor was sidelined in July 2021 after an unfortunate leg break ended his fight with Dustin Poirier short. The lightweight aims to make a return this year, but who against?

Recent reports from Dana White have opened the door for the 33-year-old to make an instant push for the title upon his return. This could be his best option depending on who's champion once Conor's ready to compete.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Really pumped for my next fight title fight! Really pumped for my next fight title fight!

The fourth fight with Poirier to finally settle their long-running rivalry could also be on the cards. However, seeing the former featherweight champion stand across from Nate Diaz seems much more likely.

Other options Conor McGregor could explore are fight of the year contenders with Justin Gaethje or Michael Chandler, or a grudge match between himself and his long-term division rival, Tony Ferguson.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by Harvey Leonard