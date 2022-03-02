Nate Diaz lays down terms for Conor McGregor in response to Dana White's recent comments about trilogy fight

Nate Diaz has given his take on a potential trilogy fight against Conor McGregor.

Back in 2016, the two-fight series between Diaz and McGregor helped turn both men into the biggest names in MMA. McGregor may have gone on to do more with his star power, while Diaz sat out for a few years after his two bouts with the Irishman. That doesn't mean the intrigue and desire behind a trilogy bout has disappeared.

In the lead-up to UFC 272, UFC president Dana White confirmed to TMZ Sports that he'd be surprised if we didn't see the two superstars meet in the octagon for a third time. Diaz, however, believes McGregor needs to return to winning ways before a potential trilogy bout can be discussed. The Stockton native tweeted:

"Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first .."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209



Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first .. youtu.be/VFOtQzFUNLk via @YouTube Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first .. youtu.be/VFOtQzFUNLk via @YouTubeConor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first ..

With just one fight remaining on his current UFC deal, Diaz is likely looking for the biggest payday imaginable. While he's been linked with a bout against Dustin Poirier for quite some time now, surely a historic rubber match against McGregor is the more lucrative option.

The recent form of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

Since the latest chapter of his rivalry with Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor has gone 2-3 in the UFC. Meanwhile, Diaz has gone 1-2 in the promotion since his 2016 rematch with McGregor.

McGregor beat Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight crown in 2016, becoming a two-division champ and one of the biggest names in combat sports. Following a brief and lucrative stint in the world of pro boxing and a hiatus from the octagon, the Irishman lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov upon his return.

Another hiatus soon followed before he returned and quickly dispatched Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Then, following the initial wave of COVID-19 in 2020, he battled Dustin Poirier in consecutive fights in 2021, losing both contests.

Diaz, meanwhile, took three whole years off prior to his return at UFC 241 against Anthony Pettis. He managed to defeat Pettis before taking on Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. Unfortunately, a doctor stoppage ruined his chances of leaving with the strap.

In his next bout, Diaz took on Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last year. He lost via unanimous decision despite producing a late flurry in the final minute of the fight.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



DIAZ HAS EDWARDS ON THE ROPES DOWN THE STRETCH! ABSOLUTE CHAOS. THIS IS WHY IT'S FIVE ROUNDS! 🤯DIAZ HAS EDWARDS ON THE ROPES DOWN THE STRETCH! #UFC263 ABSOLUTE CHAOS. THIS IS WHY IT'S FIVE ROUNDS! 🤯DIAZ HAS EDWARDS ON THE ROPES DOWN THE STRETCH! #UFC263 https://t.co/1jZPylCRsB

