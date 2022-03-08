NBA or NFL would suppress this talk of vaccines and politics - Brendan Schaub commends Dana White for letting fighters like Bryce Mitchell express themselves

Brendan Schaub has showered praise on UFC president Dana White for allowing fighters like Bryce Mitchell to speak their minds.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' spoke about Mitchell. He said the fact that White and the UFC allow fighters such as 'Thug Nasty' to share their thoughts on different issues is one of the reasons why the promotion has been able to create popular athletes.

"I think he [Mitchell] was on Ariel's [Helwani] show talking about vaccines and government stuff like that. The people who are upset, what do you guys want, him to just get on there and just not talk about how feels or what he's into. You'd rather him just be the cookie-cutter guy who, you know, 'It's a tough camp. You know, I've been training hard. Hopefully I can get this win.' I hate that s**t... Personalities like Bryce Mitchell is one of the reasons why mixed martial arts, especially the UFC, blew up and skipped all these other major leagues... If Bryce Mitchell is the NBA or the NFL or NHL, dude, they're gonna supress all this. What's great about the UFC and Dana White [is] like, 'Do your thing, dude. Do your thing.'"

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's show, The MMA Hour, Mitchell made several controversial statements on issues like gun laws, school shootings and the U.S. government.

Bryce Mitchell defeated Edson Barboza at UFC 272

Mitchell put on a dominant display of his grappling skills this past weekend, cruising to a unanimous decision victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 272.

With the win, 'Thug Nasty' has extended his unbeaten professional record to 15-0. In his post-fight octagon interview, Mitchell pledged to donate 50 percent of his fight purse to children suffering from medical conditions in Arkansas.

Dana White asked Mitchell not to give his money to charity as he would take care of the donation himself.

