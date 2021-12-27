Brendan Schaub defends Jake Paul against critics who accuse him of ducking "real boxers"

Brendan Schaub has expressed his support for Jake Paul against the critics who’ve been accusing the YouTube megastar of ducking real boxers. The retired MMA fighter and UFC veteran pointed out that Paul is still in the early stages of his boxing career.

On that note, ‘Big Brown’ added that compared to most other boxers, Jake Paul is facing much tougher competition early in his career. In an edition of the King and the Sting podcast, Brendan Schaub stated:

“Here’s the thing though, all the hate on Jake Paul and stuff I get; no, I get it. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, fight a real boxer,’ like that. Go to any; name a boxer you guys like – Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Julio Chavez Senior, Junior, whoever the f**k you want, ‘Canelo’ [Alvarez], their first four fights, they were fighting cans. That’s how it should be. Jake Paul’s first four fights are way more difficult than anything your favorite boxer fought. You have to give the guy credit at some point.”

Brendan Schaub also addressed the ‘no knockout clause’ rumors regarding Jake Paul’s fights, insinuating that Woodley and others were disallowed from KO’ing Paul. ‘Big Brown’ emphasized that there was no such clause in the contract of 'T-Wood'.

Furthermore, the former UFC heavyweight competitor also shut down claims that Tyron Woodley took a dive in his KO loss against Jake Paul.

Watch Brendan Schaub come to Jake Paul’s defense in the video below:

Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas on Jake Paul touting himself as the next Muhammad Ali

Longtime combat sports analyst and widely-revered boxing trainer Teddy Atlas responded to Jake Paul and his older brother Logan's comments regarding ‘The Problem Child.’

In an edition of Logan’s Impaulsive podcast – following Jake’s sixth-round KO win over Tyron Woodley earlier this month – the brothers proclaimed Jake as the next Muhammad Ali.

Teddy Atlas addressed this and explained that this was simply a PR move on the part of the Paul brothers. He pointed out that by comparing Jake Paul to Muhammad Ali, they’ll likely elicit strong opinions from the audience, who’ll then want to watch Jake get KO’d. Atlas said:

“Yelling out like that and calling out crazy stuff about Muhammad Ali and all that stuff, it's gonna get you to think, it's gonna get you to listen, it's gonna get you to look and it might get you to buy a ticket because you hate them.”

Jake Paul (5-0) has expressed interest in facing UFC megastars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in boxing matches next. It's worth noting that due to both men being in the UFC, it's unlikely they'll face off against 'The Problem Child' next. However, Masvidal has previously challenged Paul to step inside the UFC octagon.

Paul’s next opponent and exact comeback date have yet to be revealed.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following his KO of Tyron Woodley: "Y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena. I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I'mma f*** them up too." Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following his KO of Tyron Woodley: "Y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena. I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I'mma f*** them up too."

