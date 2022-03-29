If you don't like Colby so much, come back and beat him - Brendan Schaub on Khabib Nurmagomedov asking welterweights to boycott Colby Covington

Brendan Schaub recently responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov's call for UFC fighters to boycott Colby Covington.

The former lightweight champion issued a statement urging his fellow athletes to punish Covington by refusing to take fights against him. His comments came after 'Chaos' pressed charges on Jorge Masvidal, who reportedly ambushed him at a Miami steakhouse.

As far as Schaub is concerned, however, Nurmagomedov is way off with his opinion. He suggested that 'The Eagle' should return to fight Covington if he has an issue with the two-time welterweight title challenger. On an episode of his podcast, 'Big Brown' said:

"For Khabib to [say that]... What are you doing dude? Always trying to make the headlines with hot takes, right? And I love Khabib but that ain't a hill to die on. 'Boycott fighting him.' I have an idea, Khabib, why don't you get out of retirement and beat Colby. Why don't you do it the legal way? Khabib, he's keeping himself relevant, he has his fight league and stuff like that. He said, 'If Conor beats Makhachev, I'll come out of retirement.' All good! Keep the same energy here, though. If you don't like Colby so much, come out of retirement and fight him."

Schaub then clarified that Nurmagomedov would have been right if Covington had willingly participated in the brawl. He said:

"I'm with [Khabib Nurmagomedov] if it was a regular, even street fight, If [Colby Covington] was aware of what's going on, cool man, you guys handle it how you wanna handle it. But you've got all this bad blood and it leaks out of the octagon and do this? Alright, do it, man. But to sucker punch another man is the biggest bi*** sh** in the world."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say about Colby Covington?

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently hopped on Twitter to give his verdict on the incident involving Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The undefeated icon issued a bold statement, writing:

"If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children."

He continued:

"No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by a professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police?"

Following the attack, Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. 'Gamebred' was released on $15,000 bond and is set to appear in court April 21, per online court records.

