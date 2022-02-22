"Does it matter? Because he's doing it"- Brendan Schaub on Sam Alvey saying Jake Paul is speaking about fighter pay for publicity

Brendan Schaub recently jumped to Jake Paul's defense after 'The Problem Child' was scorned by Sam Alvey and Paddy Pimblett for trying to drum up publicity by talking about fighter pay in the UFC.

Jake Paul has been an extremely vocal critic of the pay structure in popular MMA promotions, specifically the UFC. He has been in a longstanding feud with president Dana White in a bid to bring about a change in the system.

'Smile'N' recently suggested that Paul could cost a number of fighters their jobs if every fighter demanded a raise. He further admitted that Paul's efforts weren't genuinely geared towards improving the fighters' conditions. In fact, they were completely self-serving.

However, Schaub believes otherwise. He argued that Paul had the platform and the reach to make a difference in the community regardless of whether his efforts were genuine or not. He further asserted that Sam Alvey lacked such influence and could never replicate Paul's efforts.

"Do I think Jake Paul's doing it because he actually thinks he can make a change? I don't know. Here's my question. Does it matter? Because he's doing it. He's doing it. Sam Alvey's never done it. Sam Alvey's never had the success of Jake Paul to do it to really make a change. So I don't care if it's low-hanging fruit, clearly it's the elephant in the room."

Check out Brendan Schaub's take on the Paul-Alvey situation right here:

Mike Tyson believes Logan and Jake Paul are bringing money to boxing

Mike Tyson, who was previously rumored to lock horns with the Paul brothers, recently declared that they have been a great addition to the boxing community.

While in conversation with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, Mike Tyson admitted that Jake and Logan Paul brought a significant amount of money into the sport.

"I think they're a big shot in the arm for boxing. No boxer's ever brought that many people to the network, like Logan and Jake did. They're bringing money to boxing."

Catch Mike Tyson's interaction with Shannon Sharpe right here:

He further went on to assert that YouTubers-turned-boxers were much more exciting than legitimate pro-boxers because the pros were picking easier targets. He declared that the pros needed to improve their competition and fight real threats in their respective divisions.

Edited by Genci Papraniku